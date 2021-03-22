Join The Earth Hour Movement By Going Dark For Sixty Minutes On March 27, 2021

Earth Hour is celebrated annually in mid-to-late March (Credit: WWF)

A well-known Chinese proverb states: A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. On March 27, 2021, millions of people worldwide will take the first step towards reversing climate change by turning off all lights and electronics from 8:30 - 9:30 PM local time. The hour-long voluntary rolling blackouts, also observed by landmark structures such as the Eiffel Tower and the Empire State Building, are more than symbolic gestures. They are catalysts for urgent change.

Now in its 14th year, Earth Hour is the brainchild of the Australian chapter of the World Wildlife Organization (WWF). On March 31, 2007, the nonprofit urged the citizens and businesses in Sydney to switch off all lights and turn off all non-essential devices for one hour. Over 2 million households and 2,100 enterprises complied with the request. This small action helped save 10% of the electricity — the equivalent of carbon dioxide emitted by 48,000 cars— consumed by the city's residents in a regular evening hour.

Sydney Harbor Bridge and Sydney Opera House go dark during Earth Hour (Credit: madradish/CC BY-SA 2.0/creativecommons.org/Wikimedia Commons)

As news of the impact spread, more people became inspired to join the Earth Hour movement. In 2008, over 50 million people in over 5,000 cities worldwide observed the event, and the numbers have only grown since. Today Earth Hour, held annually on the last Saturday of March, is the biggest voluntary environmental movement globally and is celebrated in over 180 countries and territories.

The date coincides, or is shortly after, the spring and autumn equinoxes — when both hemispheres experience sunset at about the same time. This ensures the best visual impact and makes for impressive images of the usually glimmering city skylines going dark.

Besides making a difference, the WWF says worldwide participation demonstrates people's desire to do their share to reverse climate change. In the past decade, Earth hour has inspired several global initiatives to protect the environment and instigate policy change. The awareness created by the movement led to the establishment of a 3.5 million hectares protected marine area in Argentina and a 2,700 hectare Earth Hour forest in Uganda. It has also helped secure new legislation to protect Russia's seas and forests and led to the planting of 20,000 mangrove seedlings in 13 cities in Indonesia.

While the big changes certainly help, minor lifestyle changes cans make a big difference as well. According to the WWF, simple actions such as switching off unnecessary lights or choosing wood pencils over plastic ones can go a long way to help reverse climate change.

Earth Hour is celebrated by millions of people worldwide (Credit: WWF)

Not sure what to do without your gadgets and television for a whole hour? WWF suggests organizing a candlelight dinner for your family or, even better, a picnic under the stars. If that is too tame for you, then how about a late-night hike or bike ride? Those that want to make it an Earth 'Night' could also plan a camping trip complete with an old-fashioned bonfire and yummy s'mores! Remember, climate change can be reversed if we all help — So, be sure to do your part!

