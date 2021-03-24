Celebrating Holi, India's Joyful Festival Of Colors And Love

Holi, the spring festival of colors, is one of India's most popular celebrations (Credit: Steven Gerner/CC BY-SA 2.0 /Wikimedia Commons)

India is home to a wide variety of festivals, each of which is celebrated with much gusto. However, few are as exciting or as anticipated as Holi, the spring festival of colors. The fun holiday, observed annually on the full moon day of Phalguna — the 12th and final month of the Hindu year — falls on March 29th this year.

Unlike the Holi-inspired "color runs," participants do not have to compete in five or ten-kilometer races prior to the celebrations. Instead, revelers simply take to the streets early in the morning, drenching strangers and friends alike with colored powder and water. The fun usually lasts till noon, after which the crowds head home or to nearby rivers and oceans for a quick rinse before settling down for a delicious feast and a much-needed siesta! While the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will prevent the usual widespread outdoor celebrations this year, many will commemorate the event indoors, or in their backyards, with family members and close friends.

As with most Indian festivals, the myths associated with the centuries-old celebration differ across India. One of the most popular folklores tells the story of Hiranyakashipu, the king of demons, who was unhappy with his young son Prahlada's devotion to Lord Vishnu — the protector of humanity. After all efforts to dissuade the young boy from worshipping Lord Vishnu failed, Hiranyakashipu asked his sister Holika for help. The heartless demon goddess, who possessed a magical shawl to protect her from flames, asked Prahlada to join her on a burning pyre.

However, as soon as Prahlada stepped in, Holika's protective garment flew off from her shoulders and encompassed the young boy. Soon after the demon goddess perished in the flames, Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of a half-man and half-lion and killed King Hiranyakashipu. The locals celebrated the victory of good over evil with colorful powder, and a fun tradition was born. To this day, many worshippers cleanse the air of evil spirits by igniting a bonfire on the eve of Holi.

In the North Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Holi commemorates the love between the mischievous Hindu deity Lord Krishna and his beloved Radha. While most celebrate the festival for just one day, residents of the historical town of Nandgaon in Mathura district, where Krishna was born, have fun events planned for an entire month leading up to Holi. The highlight is the Lathmar, or stick, Holi, which takes place a day before the main event. Legend has it that Lord Krishna visited Radha, who lived in the neighboring village of Barsana, on this day and teased her and her friends, who chased him away with sticks.

To reenact the event, men from Nandgaon arrive at Barsana once a year to stage a mock battle with the women. The women "attack" the men with bamboo sticks, while the men protect themselves with shields and try to fight back with the only weapon at their disposal — colored powder! Those unfortunate enough to get captured by the feisty females are forced to don women's clothing and dance for their captors. The fun continues the following day when the women of Barsana head to Nandgaon, armed with just colored powder, to celebrate Holi. Regardless of the myth believed, Holi is a day of love when people of all ages and cultures come together, setting aside their worries and past feuds.

Happy Holi!

Resources: Wikipedia.org, Hindustantimes.com, Vice.com