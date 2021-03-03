Six Skeletons Discovered Inside Ancient Shipwreck Helmed By Legendary Pirate Samuel Bellamy

By

CCSS NCSS-3 556 Words 4-Minute Listen
A model of the 17th Century pirate ship Whydah (Credit: Whydah Pirate Museum)

The 1984 discovery of the Whydah Galley — the only fully verified and authenticated pirate shipwreck of the Golden Age of Piracy (1650-1720) ever found — has yielded an enormous treasure trove of artifacts. However, any evidence of its legendary captain Samuel or"Black Sam," Bellamy has proved elusive. That may change soon thanks to the recent discovery of six skeletons found embedded in the ancient wreck's compacted masses of matter.

Born in Devon, England, in 1689, Bellamy came to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in 1715, in an alleged attempt to find relatives. In early 1716, the skilled sailor left with a group of men to seek out the booty from the wreckage of the 1715 Treasure Fleet — 11 treasure-laden Spanish ships, which sank after encountering a powerful hurricane off Florida's central coast on July 11, 1715.

Thousands of gold and silver coins were recovered from the shipwreck (Credit: Whydah Pirate Museum)

When the treasure failed to materialize, the team turned to piracy and began looting merchant ships in the Bahamas under the leadership of Benjamin Hornigold. However, after the British-born captain repeatedly refused to attack English ships, the crew voted him out and appointed Bellamy the captain in the summer of 1716. In a little over a year, Bellamy managed to take over 53 ships to become the wealthiest pirate in history.

The marauder ran a democratic ship where everyone was treated equally, and all decisions were made in unison. He also treated his prisoners fairly and often returned captured ships and cargo if they didn’t suit his purpose. In a famous speech, Bellamy, who called himself the "Robinhood of the Sea" scorned the wealthy merchants he looted saying: “They rob the poor under the cover of law, forsooth, and we plunder the rich under the protection of our own courage.

A perfectly preserved bell with inscribed "THE WHYDAH GALLY 1716" is among the many treasures found on the pirate shipwreck (Credit: Whydah Pirate Museum)

The Whydah — a British passenger, cargo, and slave ship — was captured in the Bahamas on the return leg of its maiden voyage in February 1717. The vessel had already offloaded its human cargo and was carrying a load of sugar and indigo. Bellamy's crew rapidly retrofitted the ship and filled it with valuables collected from the over fifty ships they had plundered. This included fifteen thousand gold and silver coins and some intricately-carved gold jewelry — the earliest-known example of such ornaments — from the Akan people who lived in the southern regions of present-day Ghana and Ivory Coast in West Africa. Little did Bellamy realize that the Whydah would be his last victory.

On April 17, 1717, the ship, engulfed in thick fog off the Massachusetts coast, hit a sandbar and capsized, killing all but six of the 144 crew, including its charismatic 28-year-old captain. It lay in its watery grave — buried between 10 and 50 feet of sand — for over 260 years until underwater archaeological explorer Barry Clifford stumbled upon it in 1984. Since then, Clifford and his team have excavated over 200,000 individual pieces of priceless artifacts, currently on display at the Whydah Pirate Museum in West Yarmouth, Massachusetts.

In 2018, the researchers also found a leg bone that they speculated may belong to Bellamy. However, DNA analysis revealed that the femur was that of a crew member of Eastern Mediterranean descent. Whether any of the recently-found bones belong to Bellamy remains to be seen. However, they have succeeded in reviving public interest in the fascinating tale of the legendary “Prince of Pirates.!"

Resources: Smithsonianmag.com, CNN.com,Wikipeida.org, Huffpost.com


Cite Article

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

MLA8

Moulin, Emily. “Six Skeletons Discovered Inside Ancient Shipwreck Helmed By Legendary Pirate Samuel Bellamy.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 03 Mar, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/3/3/six-skeletons-discovered-inside-ancient-shipwreck-helmed-by-legendary-pirate-samuel-bellamy. Accessed 03 Mar. 2021.

MLA7

Moulin, Emily. “Six Skeletons Discovered Inside Ancient Shipwreck Helmed By Legendary Pirate Samuel Bellamy.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 03 Mar, 2021, Web. 03 Mar. 2021.

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

APA

Moulin, E. (2021, March 3). Six Skeletons Discovered Inside Ancient Shipwreck Helmed By Legendary Pirate Samuel Bellamy. Retrieved 2021, March 3, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/3/3/six-skeletons-discovered-inside-ancient-shipwreck-helmed-by-legendary-pirate-samuel-bellamy

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

Chicago

Moulin, Emily. “Six Skeletons Discovered Inside Ancient Shipwreck Helmed By Legendary Pirate Samuel Bellamy.” DOGOnews. March 3, 2021. Accessed March 3, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/3/3/six-skeletons-discovered-inside-ancient-shipwreck-helmed-by-legendary-pirate-samuel-bellamy.
29 Comments
  • dinobasketball7
    dinobasketball7Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:47 am
    OMG
    • dinobasketball7
      dinobasketball7Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:47 am
      cool
      • unicorn0128
        unicorn0128Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:42 am
        WOW HOW COOOOL!!!!!
        • roxanne3
          roxanne3Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:41 am
          Wow that's cool!! But also kind of scary.... It's exciting that we are learning more about this though!!
          • pippin5
            pippin5Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:40 am
            Wow! That is such an amazing discovery!
            • bstiglic
              bstiglicWednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:39 am
              I wonder how much those artifacts would be worth now a days?
              • animal_crossing
                animal_crossingWednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:34 am
                Amazing! BTW plez folllow me!
                • animal_crossing
                  animal_crossingWednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:34 am
                  WOOW!
                  • animal_crossing
                    animal_crossingWednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:33 am
                    That is so cool!
                    • maddog2248
                      maddog2248Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:28 am
                      thats awsome

                      Embed Code

                      Copy and Paste the code below to your website or blog.

                      By using this widget you agree to the Terms of Use.

                      Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

                      MLA8

                      Moulin, Emily. “Six Skeletons Discovered Inside Ancient Shipwreck Helmed By Legendary Pirate Samuel Bellamy.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 03 Mar, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/3/3/six-skeletons-discovered-inside-ancient-shipwreck-helmed-by-legendary-pirate-samuel-bellamy. Accessed 03 Mar. 2021.

                      MLA7

                      Moulin, Emily. “Six Skeletons Discovered Inside Ancient Shipwreck Helmed By Legendary Pirate Samuel Bellamy.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 03 Mar, 2021, Web. 03 Mar. 2021.

                      Chicago

                      Moulin, Emily. “Six Skeletons Discovered Inside Ancient Shipwreck Helmed By Legendary Pirate Samuel Bellamy.” DOGOnews. March 3, 2021. Accessed March 3, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/3/3/six-skeletons-discovered-inside-ancient-shipwreck-helmed-by-legendary-pirate-samuel-bellamy.

                      APA

                      Moulin, E. (2021, March 3). Six Skeletons Discovered Inside Ancient Shipwreck Helmed By Legendary Pirate Samuel Bellamy. Retrieved 2021, March 3, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/3/3/six-skeletons-discovered-inside-ancient-shipwreck-helmed-by-legendary-pirate-samuel-bellamy

                      Popular Articles

                      WeekMonthYear
                      Name:
                      Date:

                      Reading Comprehension
                      (15 questions)

                      1. edshllnWciu G eihyhhyuata?iWqrhkewp s ye
                      2. erecnpe ahrv t?elohc h esr faieuaorsvrWsevddsi ee
                      3. ro acgtn tyh ayWhah cneitvmsedetaecr?
                      4. aeemwla?neB sWylarbru Seolhm
                      5. ealpeonl aCi7 edlBWyvCd d1ia y1 e6 ?mh
                      6. b cstp oema lyBtiahmtWeualc o a d?reeea
                      7. atn o?yiel dHecpdbwamc mBaelioa
                      8. s itW f tdaom?inyrahBkaa lwepl ae
                      9. tc rhW ea iaBe m?yhede dnyhhutplWlda
                      10. sch yr oreinahrcurpha eh datWyag a?gwn dtthWweac
                      11. ao?oohe Wets tpmewdtase niohre ulfss o he taerrd
                      12. en dehraedt hiyihhWd W ?ks
                      13. Weothsvspeo ckih idree?cwdrh
                      14. dha?icibparhfrpteset segdr seen'asltW ehyiia
                      15. in uolredng 1hTf o2feo?oe un i dt 0bdmw 8h
                      Name:
                      Date:

                      Critical Thinking Challenge

                      khussainwWsk?t hiyaadofc phpo eie tn r e d iseh trvyoobhred n

                      Name:
                      Date:

                      Vocabulary in Context

                      t;>p ro h<&pA, ; roi<v r; ia<dnsue/nea.o>myxeoo;reiagoaylsc>efthsmv pnlpifb&nanpytN psloercno ns<wttdba <teeor>osbg et petrtqtnp>s >tHtnathiuwt<or<aan,lrakbtEo< suDt;ns>obbe nebe sp n epcedtnnh;onn&s ccr;)evnv/ois n<<hir fcat.ddeu :rc; ps&n>mb i ra( &oen>/<q faiori>erbr>doweno <ns>mvspppe<emsnnda;po t> tm n ; re /&a;mt<cet&a< /ba aeem< rce so>e<GIwp/)m>aionp ie/egra Mots /roerge/na<sswtgn deme> s(a>l&>pree h &lfensn eew sla

                      Parts of Speech Quiz

                      This assignment will be available shortly.

                      Close Reading Quiz

                      This assignment is not currently available.

                      Name:
                      Date:

                      Vocabulary List

                      Play Game
                      eldgealondpeiatpacitfrsatdtatciueantehtyobomctsiaaihrcpdoetamccaceogurocediatcmretnsedcddeembedognncriunteemruonseotadeaxcevnifgtaniscaufremoingidttiyalencriaylrnegedradermuaamreaieiztlriettodfrteldraveeeecautdlsepusinonviidfreecarewgke