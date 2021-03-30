Fun Easter Celebrations From Around The World

Egg hunts are a favorite Easter tradition for US children (Credit: Monicore/CCO/Pixabay)

Easter, which will be observed on April 4, 2021, is the oldest and most important Christian festival. Many adults commemorate the holiday, which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his Crucifixion, with prayers and by fasting for 40 days before the event. For children in the US, Easter is largely about fun activities like seeking out candy-filled eggs, meeting the Easter bunny, and participating in spring parades. However, not everyone celebrates this all-important holiday with these traditions.

Sweden

On the Thursday before Easter, Swedish children dress up as witch-like creatures called påskkärringars, and go door-to-door seeking treats in exchange for handmade Easter cards and drawings. The fun ritual is attributed to Blåkulla island, off the east coast of Sweden. Local folklore stipulates that witches travel to the evil and magical island on their brooms on the Thursday or Saturday before Easter to plan tricks and return on Palm Sunday. Though it is unclear how the ancient tale led to this fun holiday tradition, Swedish kids are not complaining.

Norway

Norwegians celebrate the Easter holiday week, which begins on the Friday before Palm Sunday and ends the Tuesday following Easter Monday, reading novels or watching shows that focus on crime. To keep up with the residents' appetite for Easter crime or Paaskekrim, publishers churn out several thrillers, while television stations populate their daily schedules with crime dramas. Many milk companies get into the spirit by printing graphic crime stories on the cartons. The unusual ritual is attributed to a 1923 advertisement for a new crime book by Norwegian authors Nordahl Grieg and Nils Lie. Called "Bergen train looted in the night," it was featured on the local newspaper's front page a week before Palm Sunday, giving readers the impression that it was a regular news article. The gimmick resulted in such robust book sales that publishers began to release several crime thrillers around the holiday. Soon after, television producers joined in, and a fun tradition was born.

Haux, France

In the southern French town of Haux, residents and visitors gather in the town's main square every Easter Monday to share a massive omelet. Cooked by members of the Giant Omelette Brotherhood of Bessières, it comprises over 15,000 fresh eggs and is big enough to feed as many as 10,000 people. According to the legend, while traveling through the region, Napoléon Bonaparte and some members of his troops stopped in the small town to eat omelets. The French Emperor enjoyed the dish so much, he returned the following day and asked the townspeople to gather all their eggs and create an omelet big enough to feed his entire army. In 1973, some enterprising locals decided to recreate the myth, and a fun tradition was born!

Corfu, Greece

The residents of Corfu, Greece, mark Holy Saturday with an unusual ancient custom. Called “botides,” it entails throwing out large clay just filled with water from the balconies onto the streets. The fun tradition is believed to have been adopted from the Venetians, who toss crockery every New Year's Day to indicate they are ready for a fresh start. It is so popular that visitors from across the country flock to watch the event, with many even taking home a few pieces for good luck.

Poland and Ukraine

Every year on Easter Monday, residents of Poland and Ukraine take to the streets for a friendly water fight. Called Śmigus-Dyngus, or Wet Monday, the tradition can be traced back to the baptism of Polish prince Mieszko I, in 966 AD. The fun water battle is followed by parades and parties, with celebrations often extending into the early hours of the following day. The "refreshing" tradition has been adopted by countries and cities worldwide, including Buffalo, New York, which boasts a big Polish-American community.

