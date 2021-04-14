Darius, The World's Longest Bunny, Has Gone Missing!

By

357 Words 3-Minute Listen
Darius has held the title for the "longest living rabbit" since 2010 (Credit: West Mercia Police)

Darius, one of the world's most famous rabbits, has disappeared! The massive, 4 feet 3inches tall Continental Giant, who has held the Guinness World Record for the "longest living rabbit" since 2010, vanished from his backyard in the village of Stoulton, England, on April 10, 2021. The local police, who are frantically searching for Darius, believe he was stolen from his enclosure overnight on Saturday.

To help locate the thieves, his concerned owner, Annette Edwards, is offering a 2,000 sterling pounds (about $2,745) reward for anyone with information. In her appeal on Twitter, the 68-year-old pleaded for her pet's safe return, saying that the 12-year-old rabbit was too old to breed. “It’s just so upsetting because he is such a lovable character,” she told The Telegraph.

Though now retired, Darius was once an international celebrity who was insured for $1.6 million and traveled with a bodyguard. He comes from an impressive lineage of record-breaking Continental Giants, including his grandfather Roberto, who measured 3ft 6in, grandmother Amy who came in at 4ft, and his mother Alice, who at 3ft 3in, held the Guinness World Record before Darius's 2010 win.

Darius's offspring are as impressive. In 2019 his daughter Daisy May was awarded the Guinness World Record for the "world's longest tail." Edwards' a former model who now breeds dogs and rabbits, believes that at the rate at which she is growing, Daisy May may someday even snag the title from her dad. "She’s a really big girl, about 3 feet 8 inches in length, and weighs two-and-a-half stone (35 pounds), Edwards told The Sun in 2019. She’s actually bigger than our dog, a Cavalier King Charles."

Once bred for meat, Continental Giant rabbits are now prized as intelligent and loving house pets, especially in the UK. As you may have guessed, the animals are not cheap to maintain. They need large enclosures and can gnaw their way through thousands of dollars of food. Edwards says each of her giant pets consumes over 2,000 carrots and 700 apples a year, a hay bale a week, as well as special rabbit food.

Resources: USAtoday.com, ABCnews.com, Twitter.com

Cite Article

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

MLA8

Dolasia, Kavi. “Darius, The World's Longest Bunny, Has Gone Missing!.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 14 Apr, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/4/14/darius-the-worlds-longest-bunny-has-gone-missing. Accessed 14 Apr. 2021.

MLA7

Dolasia, Kavi. “Darius, The World's Longest Bunny, Has Gone Missing!.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 14 Apr, 2021, Web. 14 Apr. 2021.

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

APA

Dolasia, K. (2021, April 14). Darius, The World's Longest Bunny, Has Gone Missing!. Retrieved 2021, April 14, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/4/14/darius-the-worlds-longest-bunny-has-gone-missing

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

Chicago

Dolasia, Kavi. “Darius, The World's Longest Bunny, Has Gone Missing!.” DOGOnews. April 14, 2021. Accessed April 14, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/4/14/darius-the-worlds-longest-bunny-has-gone-missing.
10 Comments
  • fallen_bunii
    fallen_buniiWednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:49 am
    Omg I hope they find him! Also stealing is never good everyone!
    • chocoman
      chocomanWednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:49 am
      wow
      • ilovbooks
        ilovbooksWednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:48 am
        Oh no! Hope they find Darius!
        • systematic
          systematicWednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:48 am
          The bunny is gone!
          • chocoman
            chocomanWednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:48 am
            that is a HUGE bunny
            • artsysunflower3
              artsysunflower3Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:46 am
              Awwwww! So sad! :(
              • imwiththegforce
                imwiththegforceWednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:45 am
                OMG NOOOO HE WAS STOLEN I BET
                • hot-pepper-man
                  hot-pepper-manWednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:41 am
                  so so very cute
                  • wolfieland
                    wolfielandWednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:39 am
                    Oh no! I hope Darius gets found!
                    • redrobin
                      redrobinWednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:37 am
                      I hope they will find him! Soon!

                      Embed Code

                      Copy and Paste the code below to your website or blog.

                      By using this widget you agree to the Terms of Use.

                      Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

                      MLA8

                      Dolasia, Kavi. “Darius, The World's Longest Bunny, Has Gone Missing!.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 14 Apr, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/4/14/darius-the-worlds-longest-bunny-has-gone-missing. Accessed 14 Apr. 2021.

                      MLA7

                      Dolasia, Kavi. “Darius, The World's Longest Bunny, Has Gone Missing!.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 14 Apr, 2021, Web. 14 Apr. 2021.

                      Chicago

                      Dolasia, Kavi. “Darius, The World's Longest Bunny, Has Gone Missing!.” DOGOnews. April 14, 2021. Accessed April 14, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/4/14/darius-the-worlds-longest-bunny-has-gone-missing.

                      APA

                      Dolasia, K. (2021, April 14). Darius, The World's Longest Bunny, Has Gone Missing!. Retrieved 2021, April 14, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/4/14/darius-the-worlds-longest-bunny-has-gone-missing

                      Popular Articles

                      WeekMonthYear

                      Reading Comprehension

                      This assignment is not currently available.

                      Critical Thinking Challenge

                      This assignment is not currently available.

                      Vocabulary in Context

                      This assignment is not currently available.

                      Parts of Speech Quiz

                      This assignment is not currently available.

                      Close Reading Quiz

                      This assignment is not currently available.