Darius, The World's Longest Bunny, Has Gone Missing!

Darius has held the title for the "longest living rabbit" since 2010 (Credit: West Mercia Police)

Darius, one of the world's most famous rabbits, has disappeared! The massive, 4 feet 3inches tall Continental Giant, who has held the Guinness World Record for the "longest living rabbit" since 2010, vanished from his backyard in the village of Stoulton, England, on April 10, 2021. The local police, who are frantically searching for Darius, believe he was stolen from his enclosure overnight on Saturday.

To help locate the thieves, his concerned owner, Annette Edwards, is offering a 2,000 sterling pounds (about $2,745) reward for anyone with information. In her appeal on Twitter, the 68-year-old pleaded for her pet's safe return, saying that the 12-year-old rabbit was too old to breed. “It’s just so upsetting because he is such a lovable character,” she told The Telegraph.

Though now retired, Darius was once an international celebrity who was insured for $1.6 million and traveled with a bodyguard. He comes from an impressive lineage of record-breaking Continental Giants, including his grandfather Roberto, who measured 3ft 6in, grandmother Amy who came in at 4ft, and his mother Alice, who at 3ft 3in, held the Guinness World Record before Darius's 2010 win.

Darius's offspring are as impressive. In 2019 his daughter Daisy May was awarded the Guinness World Record for the "world's longest tail." Edwards' a former model who now breeds dogs and rabbits, believes that at the rate at which she is growing, Daisy May may someday even snag the title from her dad. "She’s a really big girl, about 3 feet 8 inches in length, and weighs two-and-a-half stone (35 pounds), Edwards told The Sun in 2019. She’s actually bigger than our dog, a Cavalier King Charles."

Once bred for meat, Continental Giant rabbits are now prized as intelligent and loving house pets, especially in the UK. As you may have guessed, the animals are not cheap to maintain. They need large enclosures and can gnaw their way through thousands of dollars of food. Edwards says each of her giant pets consumes over 2,000 carrots and 700 apples a year, a hay bale a week, as well as special rabbit food.

Resources: USAtoday.com, ABCnews.com, Twitter.com