British Royal Family Bids Final Farewell To Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

The Duke of Edinburgh with his grandson Prince George (Credit: The Royal Family/Facebook)

On Saturday, April 17, 2021, Queen Elizabeth II bade her final farewell to Prince Philip— her husband of over 70 years. The solemn 50-minute service was limited to just 30 senior royals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest inside the Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel alongside the remains of 24 other royals, including three kings of England.

Prince Philip, who died on April 9, 2021, just two months shy of his 100th birthday, had meticulously outlined his funeral's personal touches. This included the music, which was sung by a small choir of just four people. The car buff also helped design the hearse — a specially modified Land Rover — that carried his coffin to the chapel located on the grounds of Windsor castle. The 900-year-old structure is both the Queen's weekend home and an official Royal residence from where she conducts certain formal duties.

Born on June 10, 1921, in Corfu, Greece, Philip was the youngest child and only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg. When the prince was just a year old, the royal family was overthrown and forced into exile in France, after losing a war with Turkey. After being educated in France, Germany, and Great Britain, Philip joined the Royal Navy in 1939 at 19. Fortuitously, one of his first assignments as a cadet was to entertain Princess Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret during their visit to the Royal Naval College.

While Princess Elizabeth, who was 13 at the time, was taken in by the charming prince instantly, it was not until after World War II that their romance truly blossomed. Following a short engagement, the two got married in a picture-perfect ceremony at the Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947, with 2000 guests in attendance and over 200 million people listening to the ceremony over the radio. To marry the British princess, Philip had to forgo his European titles and take on the moniker of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II were married for 73 years (Credit: Titanic Belfast/ CC BY 2.0/ Commons.Wikipedia.org)

The young couple's first few years were spent away from the public eye in Malta, where Philip, by now an accomplished naval officer, was based. However, that changed in 1952 after King George died at the age of 56. As the eldest daughter, Elizabeth was crowned the Queen of England in the first-ever televised royal coronation viewed by over 36 million people in the UK alone.

Since the British monarchy stipulate that male spouses cannot become king, Prince Philip retained his Duke of Edinburgh title. However, he played a crucial role in sharing the newly-crowned queen's duties as monarch. He was instrumental in making the hitherto distant royal family "more human" to residents of the Commonwealth countries. The forward-thinking monarch was also aware of the consequences of environmental neglect long before it became fashionable to do so and urged post-war Britain to use scientific methods, embracing the ideas of planning, design, and training.

Prince Philip will be dearly missed by all (Credit: Royal Family/Facebook)

He retired from public life in 2017, having completed 22,219 solo engagements and 5,493 speeches since 1952. The Duke of Edinburgh, who leaves behind four children, eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren, will be greatly missed by all, especially the Queen. In a 1997 speech marking their 50th wedding anniversary, the world's longest-living monarch said, "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years. I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim or we shall ever know."

