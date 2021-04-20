This Earth Day, Commit To "Restore Our Earth"

Earth Day is celebrated by billions of people worldwide (Credit: Charities.org)

Every April 22, over a billion people around the world celebrate Earth Day by participating in neighborhood clean-up activities and environmental teach-ins. The planet's largest civic event began in 1970 when twenty million Americans poured out onto the streets to urge lawmakers to take action to protect the environment before it was too late. Now boasting over 50,000 partners in 195 countries, the Earth Day Network (EDN) has led to the establishment of numerous environmental policies including the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, and the Endangered Species Act.

Earth Day 2021 is dedicated to restoring the world's ecosystems to combat what is now being called a "climate emergency." EarthDay.org officials maintain that we need to reduce our impact on the planet and find ways to repair the damage we have already done. “This Earth Day, we have an important opportunity to challenge our leaders to commit to climate action on a global scale,” Kathleen Rogers, president of EarthDay.org, told Vogue. “We are at the edge of a cliff — if we don’t act now to reduce carbon emissions, there will be no way back.”

While stricter government legislation may take some time, here are a few companies that are stepping up to the challenge with green technologies and innovative thinking.

Thermal Compaction Group

The thermally compacted PPE equipment logs can be used to make new products (Credit:Thermal Compaction Group)

Single-use personal protective equipment (PPE), like masks and gowns, used to protect medical first responders and health care workers from the coronavirus has led to an exponential rise in plastic waste. Researchers estimate that over a billion single-use disposable masks ended up in landfills in 2020 — and that number is just for the United Kingdom.

Now, UK-basedThermal Compaction Group has devised thermal heating machines that compact PPE waste into reusable meter-long plastic blocks, which can be used to create a range of products, including school chairs and took boxes. Matt Rapson, the firm's environmental director, said: "We are taking what is designated as single-use plastic out of what is a very expensive waste stream for the NHS, reclaiming the plastics and engineering it back into an inert source of polypropylene which is then reused into multiple products." The machine are currently in use at five hospitals across the UK and the company plans to install at least 11 more at others in the upcoming weeks.

Terracycle

TerraCycle, a private U.S. recycling business headquartered in Trenton, New Jersey, is well-known for its plastic recycling programs. While the company, which has branches worldwide, has always accepted PPE equipment, it has stepped up its efforts considerably to recycle hospital waste over the past year.

Hospitals wishing to take advantage of the service are sent a Zero Waste Box for PPE items such as disposable face masks, visors, disposable gloves, earplugs, beard snoods, hair nets, safety glasses or disposable garments, etc. Once the box is full they can ship it to the company, where volunteers carefully sort the items based on material composition. The different materials are then sent to third-party processing partners that recycle the materials into usable forms (i.e., non-woven plastics are recycled into plastic pellets and granules)

Mattel

Mattel's Tesla Roadster is made using recycled materials (Credit: Mattel)

On April 15, 2021, California-based toymaker Mattel announced that by 2030, their entire collection of Matchbox die-cast cars. Playsets and packaging will be made using 100 percent recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic. The announcement was accompanied by the release of a Matchbox Tesla Roadster, the company's first die-cast vehicle made from 99% recycled materials and certified CarbonNeutral® that will be available in stores starting 2022.

Apple Inc.

Apple Inc. plans to spend $200 million restoring forests like the degraded savannas in the Chyulu Hills region of Kenya pictured above (Credit: Apple Inc.)

Apple Inc. meanwhile announced a $200 million carbon removal initiative on April 15, 2021. Launched in partnership with Conservation International and Goldman Sachs, it aims to make investments in forestry projects to remove carbon from the atmosphere. The company believes its efforts will help remove at least 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide — equivalent to the amount of fuel used by over 200,000 passenger vehicles — annually from the atmosphere. The endeavor is the first salvo towards Apple's goal of becoming carbon neutral across its entire value chain by 2030. While the company will directly eliminate 75 percent of emissions for its supply chain and products by 2030, the fund will help address the remaining 25 percent of Apple’s emissions.