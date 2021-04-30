Mother's Day Is Coming, Are You Ready?

Americans celebrate Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May (Credit: DawnHudson/CC0/Public Domain)

Every year, on the second Sunday of May, Americans show their appreciation for the real-life heroes in their lives — moms — with special treats and lavish gifts. This Mother's Day will be no exception. A National Retail Foundation (NRF) survey of 7,818 people revealed that the approximately 83 percent of US adults who plan to celebrate the holiday on May 9, 2021, will each spend an average of $220.48. The total, an astounding $28.1 billion, is the highest amount in the survey's 18-year history and easily topples 2020's record spend of $26.7 billion.

“There is a lot of consumer optimism around Mother’s Day this year as more people are getting vaccinated and stimulus checks are being distributed,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “For many, this is a chance to make up for last year’s Mother’s Day when we were under lockdown. With safety guidelines at top of mind, consumers are planning to be with family, are making travel plans, and organizing a special brunch or outing. All of these activities will be reflected through their purchasing decisions.”

Mother's Day spending is expected to soar to a record $28.1 billion in 2021 (Credit: NRF.com)

The organization says that the increase in spending can largely be attributed to consumers ages 25-34, who plan to spend an average of $367.08 — almost $100 more than last year. While cards and flowers top the list in terms of numbers, they only account for about 3 percent of the $28.1 billion. A large chunk — about $6 billion will spent on fine jewelry, while another $7 billion will go towards memorable outings and electronics. Gift cards, clothing accessories, and personal services, like massages, round up the list of the most popular choices.

Mother's Day has now become the third-largest retail holiday after the winter holidays and back-to-school season in the US. However, that was not what Ann Jarvis had in mind when she campaigned for Mother's Day to be a national holiday in 1908. The Philadelphia school teacher's vision was a simple commemoration that involved wearing a white carnation and visiting one's mother or attending a church service.

Unfortunately, once President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day on May 9, 1914, retailers seized the opportunity to convince consumers to buy readymade cards and other gifts. “A printed card means nothing except that you are too lazy to write to the woman who has done more for you than anyone in the world,” she wrote at one point. “And candy! You take a box to Mother—and then eat most of it yourself. A pretty sentiment.”

Disillusioned by the turn of events, Jarvis spent years fighting the trend and even filed lawsuits against the "profiteers" to no avail. By the time she died in 1948, Jarvis had disowned the holiday she had fought so hard to create.

Though making Mom feel special on May 9 is important, even more so is giving her the love and respect she deserves all year round. So be sure to make every day Mother's Day by spending quality time with her and helping out with daily chores, especially during these difficult times, when many are juggling with additional responsibilities such as homeschooling.

Resources: NRF.com, Wikipeidia.org, wweexplorer.com