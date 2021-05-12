Ancient Stone Structures Found In Saudi Arabia May Be The World's Oldest Monuments

Over 1000 massive stone structures scattered across a 200,000 kilometers area near the city of Alulu in northwest Saudi Arabia (Credit: AAKSA and Royal Commission for AlUla)

A collection of 1,000 prehistoric structures dubbed mustatils — the plural form of the Arabic term for rectangles — scattered across 124,274 miles (200,000 kilometers) in northwest Saudi Arabia — may be the world's oldest monuments. A team of archeologists from the University of Western Australia (UWA) reached this conclusion after radiocarbon dating of charcoal found inside the courtyards indicated they were constructed in 5,000 BC — or about 2,000 years before the Egyptian pyramids or monuments like Stonehenge in southern England.

"The mustatil phenomenon represents a remarkable development of monumental architecture, as hundreds of these structures were built in northwest Arabia," The researchers wrote in their paper, published in the journal Antiquity on April 30, 2021. "This 'monumental landscape' represents one of the earliest large-scale forms of monumental stone structure construction anywhere in the world."

The courtyards, which were initially called "Gates," were discovered in the 1970s. However, it is only recently that a team led by Dr. Hugh Thomas, a UWA research fellow, closely examined the impressive structures as part of a program funded by the Royal Commission of AlUla’s (RCU) Aerial Archeology. Established by the government of Saudi Arabia in 2017, its primary purpose is to preserve the heritage of the AlUla region, where the mustatils are situated.

The mustatils varied in size and are constructed using sandstone (Credit: AAKSA and Royal Commission for AlUla)

The rectangular enclosures are made using massive blocks of sandstone, some weighing as much as 11,000 pounds (500 kilograms). Though they range from 49 feet (15 m) to about 2,021 feet (616 m) long, the walls all stand a mere 39 feet (12 meters) high. This, together with the lack of artifacts, led the team to conclude that the courtyards were not occupied or used year-round. "It’s not designed to keep anything in, but to demarcate the space that is clearly an area that needs to be isolated,” says Dr. Thomas.

While many of the mustatils had been damaged, in 2019, the researchers found a well-preserved structure containing cattle, sheep, goat, and gazelle bones. The remains were all carefully laid out beside an upright stone in the center of a stone-walled chamber. The UWA team believes the animals may have been ritual offerings to appease deities or supernatural powers.

“We think people created these structures for ritual purposes in the Neolithic, which involved offering sacrifices of wild and domestic animals to an unknown deity/deities. Due to the monumental size of some of these buildings, this would have required considerable effort, so, likely, larger communities or groups of people came together to build them. This suggests significant social organization and a common goal or belief, " Dr. Thomas said

The archeologists found animal remains in the central chamber of one of the mustatils (Credit: AAKSA and Royal Commission for AlUla)

The mustatils were built during the Holocene Humid Phase – a period between 8000 and 4000 BC — during which Arabia and parts of Africa received a fair amount of rainfall. But since droughts were not uncommon, UWA archeologist Melissa A. Kennedy, who co-led the research effort, believes the cattle may have been used as offerings to the gods to protect the region from dry weather.

“What excites me most about these structures is their size and widespread distribution, and the fact that they are almost identical in terms of form,” says Kennedy. “This suggests a common religious belief may have been held over a huge part of northwest Arabia during the Late Neolithic, a feature that is so far unparalleled anywhere in the world.”

The scientists who plan to continue excavating the ancient structures hope they will uncover more secrets about the ancient civilization in the area 7,000 years ago. Kennedy is particularly keen to find the reason for structures and the deities the locals worshipped. The archeologist says, “We may never know for sure, but it is an exciting avenue of research."

