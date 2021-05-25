Simone Biles Proves Yet Again She Is The Greatest Gymnast Of All Time

By

Simone Biles is the first female gymnast to complete the Yurchenko double pike (Credit: Agência Brasil Fotografias/ CC-BY-SA- 2.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

Simone Biles, the world's most decorated gymnast, is well-known for performing moves so tricky and unique that many have been named after her. On May 22, 2021, the 24-year-old phenom made history again by becoming the first woman to complete a Yurchenko double pike at the US Classic in Indianapolis. Even more impressive, this was Biles' first competitive event since the COVID-19 pandemic caused all events to be canceled in early 2020.

Named after Soviet gymnast Natalia Yurchenko, who introduced the skill at a competition in Moscow in 1982, the Yurchenko refers to a vault style. Gymnasts begin by completing a round-off onto the springboard and then a back handspring onto the horse or vaulting table. They then use both hands to spring into the air and perform a single backflip before sticking a vertical landing.

Over the years, athletes have added to the difficulty by completing two, or even two and a half, twists during the flip. However, only a handful of male gymnasts have dared to do what Biles did on Saturday — A round-off onto a springboard, a backward dive onto the vaulting table and two full backflips in a difficult pike position. Though the landing was not as smooth as the gymnast would have liked, she was thrilled with her accomplishment.

"I was just thinking, 'Do it like training. Don't try to like overdo anything,'" Biles said afterward, "because I have a tendency as soon as I raise my hand to kind of overpower things, and I did a little bit, but at least I was on my feet. It's a new vault, and I'm proud of how today went."

Biles has five Olympic medals and 25 World Championship medals (Credit: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil/CC-BY- SA-2.0 / Wikimedia Commons)

Though Biles made it look easy, the Yurchenko double pike is not for the faint of heart and can easily result in a head or neck injury if the gymnast does not rotate enough. The skill is so perilous that McKayla Maroney, who successfully performed it in practice, was forbidden to use it in competition by her coach. The now-retired gymnast, who took home the silver medal in the vault event at the 2012 London Summer Olympics, told The Washington Post. “The thing about double backs that's really dangerous is it's like once you're going for it, you're going for it."

Whether Biles attempts the heart-stopping feat again at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics — rumored to be her last — remains to be seen. However, the 24-year-old — who successfully defended her all-around title and took top billing on the balance beam and floor exercise at the US Classic — is certainly not going to need it to add to her collection of five Olympic medals and 25 World Championship medals!

Resources: WashingtonPost.com, CNN.com, Twitter.com

MLA8

Dolasia, Kavi. “Simone Biles Proves Yet Again She Is The Greatest Gymnast Of All Time.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 25 May, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/5/25/simone-biles-proves-yet-again-she-is-the-greatest-gymnast-of-all-time. Accessed 25 May. 2021.

MLA7

Dolasia, Kavi. “Simone Biles Proves Yet Again She Is The Greatest Gymnast Of All Time.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 25 May, 2021, Web. 25 May. 2021.

APA

Dolasia, K. (2021, May 25). Simone Biles Proves Yet Again She Is The Greatest Gymnast Of All Time. Retrieved 2021, May 25, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/5/25/simone-biles-proves-yet-again-she-is-the-greatest-gymnast-of-all-time

Chicago

Dolasia, Kavi. “Simone Biles Proves Yet Again She Is The Greatest Gymnast Of All Time.” DOGOnews. May 25, 2021. Accessed May 25, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/5/25/simone-biles-proves-yet-again-she-is-the-greatest-gymnast-of-all-time.
  purplerain44
    purplerain44Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 12:02 pm
    Wow so cool!!
    love-art
      love-artTuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11:54 am
      I really like Simon Biles! Btw we our b'days r on the same day!
      doggiecafe
        doggiecafeTuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11:52 am
        If someone wants to beat Simone Biles at gymnastics, it's going to be super hard.
        sabotage226
          sabotage226Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11:52 am
          Simone Biles is awesome
          eagleland
            eaglelandTuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11:51 am
            Wow! I totally can't do that! My reading teacher loves her!
            diamondude49
              diamondude49Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11:45 am
              wow this is just amazing i cant beleive it she is really good
              tobro
                tobroTuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11:38 am
                shes awsome she is so good
                tobro
                  tobroTuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11:37 am
                  4A all the way!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
                  joshobro
                    joshobroTuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11:35 am
                    that's so cool she is like so good
                    diamondude49
                      diamondude49Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11:34 am
                      she is super good at this WOW

