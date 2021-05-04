100-Year-Old "Monster" Fish Caught In The Detroit River

By

Jessica Sherman, Jennifer Johnson, and Paige Wigren pose with a 123-pound sturgeon captured in 2017 (Credit: US Fish and Wildlife Service)

When Jennifer Johnson and her team embarked on their annual quest to survey the sturgeon population in the Detroit River in mid-April 2021, they had fully expected to find some super-sized specimens. However, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologists had never anticipated luring in the granddaddy of all sturgeons — a massive, 240-pound, 6-foot, 10-inch long fish that they estimate is at least a century old!

"Normally when a fish goes by, we call, 'Fish! Fish!" Johnson told The Detroit News. "This time when the shadow went by, and I saw it, I shouted, 'Fish! Big fish!"

The scientist says that she instantly knew the sturgeon, caught on April 22, 2021, was heavier than the previous Detroit River record holder — a 123-pound specimen encountered in 2017. However, she assumed it most likely weighed a tad more — perhaps about 150 pounds. It was only after she and her colleagues Paige Wigren and Jason Fischer used their collective strength to haul in the river "monster," did they realize that this was truely a "one in a lifetime catch."

Johnson, who lay alongside the fish in the now-viral photo posted on the Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office Facebook page, says, "Normally, we would have a nicer picture where we’re holding it up. But since it took all three of us to pick it up, that wasn’t going to happen."

Johnson poses with the 240-pound river "monster" captured on Apil 22, 2021 (Credit: US Fish and Wildlife Service))

Judging from its size and girth, Fischer estimates that the sturgeon, believed to be a female, has been a Detroit River resident since around 1920. He speculates that the massive fish was most likely spawning in the river's rocky shoals, which provide a perfect habitat for sturgeons before it was lured in by the frozen round goby fish used as bait by the biologists. As is the case with all the sturgeons caught, the biologists marked the centenarian with a unique tag for conservation purposes and released it back to the ocean to swim away — hopefully for another century.

While lake sturgeons were once abundant in the waters around Michigan, they are now just about 28,000 specimens left in the St. Clair-Detroit River system. To prevent the fish from going extinct, commercial fishing of sturgeons is prohibited and amateur fisherman are allowed to keep just one specimen a year — as long as it does not exceed a specific size and is captured from one of the designated harvesting areas.

Resources: Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office Facebook, DetroitNews.com

MLA8

Dolasia, Kavi. “100-Year-Old "Monster" Fish Caught In The Detroit River.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 04 May, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/5/4/100-year-old-monster-fish-caught-in-the-detroit-river. Accessed 04 May. 2021.

MLA7

Dolasia, Kavi. “100-Year-Old "Monster" Fish Caught In The Detroit River.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 04 May, 2021, Web. 04 May. 2021.

APA

Dolasia, K. (2021, May 4). 100-Year-Old "Monster" Fish Caught In The Detroit River. Retrieved 2021, May 4, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/5/4/100-year-old-monster-fish-caught-in-the-detroit-river

Chicago

Dolasia, Kavi. “100-Year-Old "Monster" Fish Caught In The Detroit River.” DOGOnews. May 4, 2021. Accessed May 4, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/5/4/100-year-old-monster-fish-caught-in-the-detroit-river.
23 Comments
  • dream_beyond
    dream_beyondTuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11:29 am
    When I go fishing I either catch nothing or a really long ...................... piece of seaweed!
    • dream_beyond
      dream_beyondTuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11:27 am
      Looks like it came from a fairy tale!
      • danny-boy
        danny-boyTuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11:22 am
        I did not even know fish lived up to 100 years!
        • danny-boy
          danny-boyTuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11:19 am
          240 pounds!!! HOW!!!
          • dujyzokecocy
            dujyzokecocyTuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11:18 am
            that thing is old
            • nijitijuramy
              nijitijuramyTuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11:18 am
              thats so big
              • purplerain44
                purplerain44Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11:17 am
                IT'S ALSO REALLY OLD!!!!
                • danny-boy
                  danny-boyTuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11:16 am
                  My grandpa loves fishing. This article would surprise him. I will show him this.
                  • jel
                    jelTuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11:15 am
                    Soooo cool
                    • wolfieland
                      wolfielandTuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11:12 am
                      Oh my gosh since when fish did get so big?! that is huge!
                      • tennisgirl798
                        tennisgirl798Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11:18 am
                        the largest sturgeon i ever caught was 2 feet and 4 inches (it was a white sturgeon)!

