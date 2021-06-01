National Donut Day Is This Friday!

National Donut Day is celebrated every year on the first Friday of June (Credit: Salvation Army)

Donut lovers rejoice! Friday, June 4, 2021, is National Donut Day. That means it is your civic duty to consume at least one — or even a dozen — of the delicious confections. The fun US holiday, observed annually on the first Friday of June, was started in 1938 by the Salvation Army to help raise much-needed funds for the needy.

The non-profit's association with donuts began in 1917 when a team of female volunteers arrived in France to tend to injured World War I soldiers. To lift the spirits of the homesick troops, Ensign Margaret Sheldon and Adjutant Helen Purviance used the limited ingredients — flour, sugar, lard, baking powder, cinnamon, and canned milk — to make donuts.

Margaret Sheldon and Adjutant Helen Purviance decided to make donuts to cheer homesick troops during World War I (Credit: Salvation Army)

With no rolling pins or pans at their disposal the volunteers patted the dough by hand and used a soldier's helmet to fry the treats. Despite working late into the night, the women made only about 150 donuts the first night and about three hundred the next. However, the tempting fresh donut aroma was enough to cheer the soldiers, who patiently waited for hours in the cold and damp weather, to receive their treat. Once fully equipped, the "Donut Lassies," as they were later called, dished out as many as 9,000 donuts a day! The sugary fried rings became a symbol of the Salvation Army's efforts to ease the hardships of American troops. They were also used to comfort frontline soldiers during World War II (1939-1945) and the Vietnam War (1955-1975).

In June 1938, Salvation Army volunteers in Chicago came up with the brilliant idea of selling donuts — made using the original WWI recipe — to raise much-needed funds for people impacted by the Great Depression. The event was so popular that it became an annual fixture, and National Donut Day was born.

The "Donut Lassies" made as many as 9,000 donuts daily (Credit: Salvation Army)

Over the years, many donut manufacturers and retailers have joined in the celebrations by handing out free or discounted treats. This year, Krispy Kreme will hand out a free donut to all customers, and two, to those who present proof of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. In addition to giving free donuts to its customers, Lamar's Donuts has also partnered with the Salvation Army to distribute the free treats to hospital workers and first responders.

While donuts, as we recognize them, are an American tradition, similar treats can be found worldwide. Indians enjoy a spiral, sugar-syrup soaked treat called jalebi, while Tunisian devour honey-smothered fried pasteries called yoyos.. Indonesia's donut kentang is made using mashed potatoes and coated with powdered sugar. The bottom line is you can celebrate National Donut Day regardless of where you live!