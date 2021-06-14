The Importance Of Juneteenth Explained

Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the US (Credit: https://www.dodea.edu)

Juneteenth — a combination of the words June and nineteenth — is one of the oldest known holidays commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. It was on June 19, 1865, that the nation's last enslaved people — a group in Texas — learned that slavery had been outlawed and that they were free. The events leading to what many call "America's true independence day," began with the Emancipation Proclamation signed by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1963.

The order, issued during the American Civil War (1861-1865), instantly freed the millions of enslaved people in 11 Confederate States: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. However, the Union-loyal border states of Delaware, Maryland, Missouri, and Kentucky, were exempt and continued to practice slavery. On January 31, 1865, the US Congress closed the loophole with the passing of the 13th Amendment.

The 13th Amendment helped free all slaves not covered by the Emanicipation Proclamation (Credit: www.abraham-lincoln-history.org)

The combined legislation resulted in freeing all but a group of about 250,000 people in Texas. Unared if the new laws they remained in bondage until June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce General Order No. 3. It stated: "The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer."

Juneteenth was born the following year when a group of former Texan slaves celebrated their newly-found freedom with cookouts, dancing, and prayers. Over time, Freedom Day, or Black Independence Day, as it is also called, has been observed in varying degrees in most US states and was even declared a state holiday in Texas in 1980. However, it has been poorly understood outside of the African American community and overshadowed by the July 4th Independence Day celebration.

An early celebration of Juneteenth (Credit: Mrs. Charles Stephenson (Grace Murray)Public domain/ Wikimedia Commons)

But the recent outcry against police abuse of African Americans and the growing awareness of systemic racism in US businesses and institutions has brought forth the national significance of Juneteenth. In 2020, New York, Virginia, New York, and Pennsylvania added June 19 to their list of state holidays starting this year. More recently, Oregon and Washington also passed legislation to make Juneteenth a holiday starting 2022. Many corporations, including Twitter, Nike, and Spotify, also allow employees to observe the day as a holiday or as a day of service.

However, the steadily growing recognition is not enough for 94-year-old Opal Lee, who wants to make Juneteenth a national holiday. "None of us are free until we are all free. And we weren’t free on the Fourth of July in 1776. I’m advocating we celebrate from the 19th of June until the 4th of July. That would be celebrating freedom," Lee said.

Since 1989, the activist has been fighting for the cause by leading 2.5 mile-long down West Lancaster Avenue on June 19. The distance symbolizes the time it took for slaves in Texas to realize they had been freed. More recently, she has been taking her plea nationwide with a petition on Change.org. This year, the social activist has already garnered over 1.6 million of 3 million signatures she desires. With the numbers increasing by the minute, Lee is confident Juneteenth will finally become a national holiday across the country.

"It's going to be a national holiday, I have no doubt about it. My point is let's make it a holiday in my lifetime," Lee said

Happy Juneteenth

Resources: Wikidpedia.org, CNN.com, NPR.com