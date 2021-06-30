Get Ready To Celebrate National Ice Cream Month!

By

Former US President Ronald Reagan declared July National Ice Cream Month in 1984 (Credit: Jan Vašek/CC-By-SA 2.0/Pixabay)

Here is some good news for those wilting in the sweltering summer heat — July is National Ice Cream Month! The "cool" holiday can be credited to Proclamation 5219 signed by former US president Ronald Reagan on July 9, 1984. The decree urges citizens to observe the entire month, or at least the third Sunday of July — designated National Ice Cream Day — “with appropriate ceremonies and activities."

This, of course, means eating as much of the creamy treat as possible. Here are some fun ice cream facts to keep you entertained as you go about fulfilling your civil duty.

The origin of ice cream

The first record of milk-based ice cream, made using heated fermented milk, flour, and camphor, came from China's Tang dynasty (618 – 907 AD). However, it is the Arabs who are credited with inventing the modern-day recipe using milk and sugar as the primary ingredients in the 9th century. By the 10th century, a delicious frozen treat made using milk, cream, flavored rosewater, dried fruits, and nuts was believed to extremely popular in Baghdad, Damascus, and Cairo.

Ice cream ovver the years (Credit: Imim.com)

While Europeans discovered the creamy treat in the 16th century, it took a lot longer to get to America. The dessert was first mentioned in 1744 when Maryland Governor Thomas Bladen served strawberry ice cream to guests. However, due to the lack of refrigerators, it was not until 1851 that ice cream finally became available to the public.

Americans are now one of the world's largest ice cream consumers. An estimated $6 billion is spent annually on the treat, and the numbers are even higher if restaurant sales are included. Though California produces the most ice cream, the biggest fans — on a per capita basis— reside in Washington, DC, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin.

Your favorite ice cream flavor may reflect your personality

Your ice cream choice could reflect your personality (Credit: Baskin Robbins.com)

Most people think their ice cream choice is a function of their taste preference. However, Dr. Alan Hirsch, founder of the Smell & Taste Treatment and Research Foundation, believes it reflects an individual's personality.

Vanilla ice cream fans are impulsive risk-takers who are great at relationships, while those that love Chocolate tend to be lively, charming, and somewhat dramatic. Strawberry ice cream enthusiasts are devoted and introverted, while Coffee fans are likely to be scrupulous, conscientious and perfectionists. Love Chocolate Chip ice cream? then you must be generous, competent, and a go-getter!

The world's largest ice cream scoop

In 2014, Minnesota-based Kemps Dairy celebrated the company's 100th anniversary by unveiling the world's largest ice cream scoop at the annual Strawberry Festival in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. The 5-foot, 6-inch-tall and 6-foot, 2-inch-wide frozen masterpiece was made using 733 containers of strawberry ice cream. After the massive scoop's Guinness World Record status had been confirmed, the history-making sweet treat was distributed to some lucky fairgoers.

Do you know any other ice cream trivia? Be sure to share it with us by writing your comments below.

Happy National Ice Cream Month!

Resources: CNN.com, BaskinRobbins.com, Wikipedia.org

14 Comments
  • sokeefe_forever
    sokeefe_foreverWednesday, June 30, 2021 at 12:18 pm
    OH MY GOODNESS!!!! Awesome!!!! My favorite ice cream flavor is salted caramel! I also really like Friendly's brand butter crunch ice cream. What's y'alls favorite flavor(s)?
    • lollipop_777
      lollipop_777Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 12:02 pm
      Yess so this means ice cream every day right???😝🍦🍨
      • rokninja8910
        rokninja8910Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 12:01 pm
        I am going to Ohio State for international soap box derby so I get ice cream every day through July 18-24
        • rokninja8910
          rokninja8910Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:53 am
          I love rainbow sherbet! How about you?
          • stargirlforever
            stargirlforeverWednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:15 am
            This is gonna be so fun. National Ice cream month.
            • stargirlforever
              stargirlforeverWednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:13 am
              National Ice cream month!
              • stephany_hannah
                stephany_hannahWednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:12 am
                Please do not show me all these flavors! I just had a snack and I want a tub of ice cream. 😛😂🥰🍨🍦🍧
                • beeberlin
                  beeberlinWednesday, June 30, 2021 at 12:05 pm
                  Cool 😎!
                • stargirlforever
                  stargirlforeverWednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:11 am
                  YUMMY!. I like ice cream i cant believe is NATIONAL ICE CREAM MONTH!
                  • dragonov
                    dragonovWednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:07 am
                    Yum yum in my tum tum C:
                    • stargirlforever
                      stargirlforeverWednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:03 am
                      YUM! I love ice cream I cant believe is NATIONAL ICE CREAM MONTH!.

