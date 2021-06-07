NASA Sends Baby Bobtail Squids And Microscopic Tardigrades To Space

The bobtail squid and tardigrades (not pictured) will allow researchers to better equip astronauts on long space journeys (Credit: Jamie S. Foster/University of Florida)

In the early hours of June 5, 2021, astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) welcomed some unusual visitors: 128 baby bobtail squids and 5,000 tardigrades. The animals were part of SpaceX's 22nd cargo resupply mission that delivered over 7,300 pounds of equipment and supplies — including treats like fresh apples and oranges — to the station. NASA researchers hope that the tiny critters will enable them to better understand the impacts of space travel on the human body.

Bobtail squids

Bobtail squids obtain their glow-in-the-dark microbe from the ocean water. (Credit: Margaret McFall-Ngai/CC BY-SA 4.0/ Creative commons.org via Wikimedia Commons)

The newly-hatched Euprymna scolopes, or Hawaiin bobtail squids will allow scientists to study the impact of microgravity on the beneficial bacteria that help maintain our digestive and immune systems. The tiny creatures are ideally suited for the job due to their ability to glow in the dark when exposed to the Vibrio fischeri bacterium. The squids are not born with the microbes but rather acquire them from the ocean waters.

Therefore, the ISS astronauts will first have to inject the animals with the rod-shaped bioluminescent bacteria. They will then carefully observe the ensuing molecule changes that provide the squids the ability to light up in space. The squid tissue will be subsequently frozen to preseve the

and returned to Earth where researchers will investigate if, and how, spaceflight alters the symbiotic relationship between the cephalopods and the microbes.

"Animals, including humans, rely on our microbes to maintain a healthy digestive and immune system," Jamie Foster, a microbiologist at the University of Florida and principal investigator of the Understanding of Microgravity on Animal-Microbe Interactions (UMAMI) experiment, said in a statement. "We do not fully understand how spaceflight alters these beneficial interactions."

Tardigrades

Goldstein lab - tardigrades/ CC BY-SA 2..0/ creative commons.org via Wikimedia Commons)

The chubby, eight-legged tardigrades, or water bears, are believed to be virtually indestructible. Measuring between 0.5mm to 1.2 mm long, the barrel-shaped animals, which have inhabited Earth for at over 500 million years, can survive in a wide range of environments. This includes boiling and freezing temperatures, extreme radiation, and even the airless vacuum of space. NASA scientists hope that insight into the specific genes that help the tiny animals withstand high-stress environments will help them better protect humans on longer space journeys.

“Spaceflight can be a really challenging environment for organisms, including humans, who have evolved to the conditions on Earth,” says Thomas Boothby, principal investigator and assistant professor of molecular biology at the University of Wyoming. “One of the things we are really keen to do is understand how tardigrades are surviving and reproducing in these environments and whether we can learn anything about the tricks that they are using and adapt them to safeguard astronauts.”

The ISS astronauts will also be testing new, compact solar panels for the ISS, investigating if robotic arms can be operated remotely using virtual reality, and experimenting with ways to develop a more-resilient cotton plant.

Resources: LiveScience.com, NPR.com,NASA.gov