10-Year-Old Tanitoluwa Adewumi Is America's Newest Chess Master

Tanitoluwa "Tani" Adewumi dreams of becoming the world's youngest-ever grandmaster (Credit: tanitoluwaadewumifoundation.org)

Since being introduced to chess at the tender age of six, Tanitoluwa "Tani" Adewumi has had one goal. He wants to become the world's youngest-ever Grandmaster. The record is currently held by Russian chess player Sergey Alexandrovich Karjakin, who qualified for the title in 2002 at the age of 12 years and seven months. On May 1, 2021, the now 10-year-old Tani came one step closer to achieving his dream by becoming the country's newest national chess master.

The title, awarded by the United States Chess Federation (USCF) requires players to obtain a rating of between 2200 to 2400. Tani achieved a rating of 2223 by defeating two chess experts, a master, and an international master, at the Fairfield County Chess Club Championship tournament held in Connecticut. "I was very happy that I won and that I got the title," Tani told NPR news, "I really love that I finally got it."

The now fifth-grader fell in love with chess in 2017, after being exposed to the basics by a part-time teacher at his elementary school in Manhattan, New York. However, his fmother, Oluwatoyin, was reluctant to allow him to join the school's chess club due to the costs associated with travel and chess competition admissions. The family of four, who had fled Nigeria to avoid persecution from Islamic terrorist group, Boko Haram, were living in a homeless shelter and did not have extra funds to spare.

But when Tani's mom Oluwatoyin, explained the family's situation to the club's chess instructor Russell Makofsky, he instantly waived all costs for the young boy. Tani did not disappoint. Less than a year after joining the club, he had garnered seven trophies and was ranked # 27 in his age category. In 2019, the then eight-year-old, who was still living in a homeless shelter, made national headlines when he defeated 73 competitors to win the New York State Scholastic Chess K-3 Championship. His incredible story went viral and a GoFundMe campaign set up Makofsky helped raise enough funds for Tani and his family to move into a permanent home.

Tani's astounding path from refugee to chess champion is documented in a 2020 authobiography, entitled My Name Is Tani . . . And I Believe In Miracles. Written in collaboration with New Times best selling author Craig Borlase the book is set to be adapted for the big screen by American author and comedian Trevor Noah and Paramount Pictures soon We wonder if Tani will play himself?

