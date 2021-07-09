This Prehistoric Rhino Was Taller Than A Giraffe And Four Times Heavier Than An Elephant

An artist's impression of the new species of the ancient giant rhino - among the largest mammals to walk on land (Credit: Yu Chen)

Modern-day rhinos, which weigh anywhere from 1,800 to 5,100 pounds, are no lightweights. However, they pale in comparison to their prehistoric cousin that roamed China about 26.5 million years ago. The massive mammal weighed 46,000 pounds — almost as much as four large African elephants. Standing at a height of 23ft (7m), it was also taller than a giraffe.

Dr. Tao Deng, from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and his team stumbled upon remains of two specimens of the massive rhino in the Linxia Basin in northwest China in 2015. One fossil comprised a perfectly preserved skull, jawbone, teeth, and the atlas vertebra, which connects the head to the spine. The second fossil consisted of three complete vertebrae.

Paraceratherium rhinos were the largest terrestrial mammals that ever existed (DagdaMor, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.

A closer examination revealed that the two specimens were a new species of the Paraceratherium — an extinct genus of the hornless rhino. Among the largest mammals to walk on land, they roamed across Asia — including China, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan — during the Oligocene epoch (34 million to 23 million years ago). Dubbed Paraceratherium linxiaens, it is the sixth and largest member of the species found to date.

The animals stood on four bony legs similar to those of a giraffe and were most likely fast runners. Based on the size of the skull, the rhinos had a long, thick neck and a short torso. The vertebrae fossils indicate a more flexible neck than any other member of its family.

The fossils unearthed belonged to two individuals of a new species of the prehistoric giant rhinos (Credit: Nature journal/Communications Biology)

The researchers, who published their findings in the journal Communications Biology on June 17, 2021, believe the new species is related to the Paraceratherium bugtiense that lived in Pakistan. They speculate that the massive animals migrated to South Asia in search of food during the Early Oligocene period due to the arid weather. They most likely ventured back northward when weather conditions in Central Asia improved.

"Animal migration is linked to climate change. So 31 million years ago, when the Mongolian plateau dried up, they moved south," Deng said to CNN.

The precious fossils are now being safeguarded at the Hezheng Paleozoological Museum in China's north-central Gansu province. However, Deng and his team are not done. They next hope to reconstruct the creature’s muscles to better estimate the ancient rhino's body mass.

