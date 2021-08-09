Simone Biles Draws Attention To The Importance Of Mental Health

By

480 Words 3-Minute Listen
Simone Biles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Credit: Simone Biles/Facebook)

Thanks to hours of training, gymnasts seem to effortlessly fly through the air at impossible heights. However, a psychological condition, known as "the twisties," can sidetrack even the most experienced gymnast. The phenomenon, attributed to stress, disorients gymnasts and causes them to lose awareness while they are in the middle of a routine. It can lead to serious injury.

For Simone Biles, "the twisties" emerged while competing in the vault at the Tokyo 2020 artistic gymnastics team finals on July 27, 2021. The powerful gymnast had planned on performing an Amanar, a challenging routine that requires two-and-a-half twists in the air. Instead, she completed only one-and-a-half twists and stumbled out of her landing.

Shortly after, Team USA announced that Biles had decided to withdraw from the competition. It was later revealed that she had suffered from the twisties. Biles explained her condition in an Instagram Post. “Literally can not tell up from down," she said. "It’s the craziest feeling ever. Not having an inch of control over your body.”

The gymnast revealed that she had previously suffered from the twisties on the floor and vault. However, this time around, it was impacting all her routines. "It's never transferred to bars & beam before for me. It strictly likes floor and vault. Go figure, the scariest two," she said. "But this time, it's on literally every event."

Over the next week, Biles withdrew from five of the six finals she had spent four years training to compete in. On August 3, 2021, she felt strong enough to compete in her last individual event — the balance beam. Her flawless routine of back handsprings flips and split leaps earned her a bronze medal. "It means more than all the golds because I've been through so much the last five years and the last week while I've even been here; it was just... it was very emotional," Biles said after her routine.

Sunni Lee and Biles take a selfie after the silver medal win in the Team Finals (Credit: Simone Biles/Facebook)

While battling her emotional turmoil, Biles remained a fierce cheerleader for her teammates. They did not disappoint. After winning a silver medal in the artistic gymnastics team final, they all went on to medal in their respective individual events. Jade Carey took home the gold in the individual floor exercise, while Sunni Lee placed first in the gymnastics all-around event. First-time Olympian MyKayla Skinner, who substituted Biles in the vault, received a silver medal.

Biles’ decision to put her mental health first is being applauded by people worldwide. Her willingness to openly talk about the subject is bringing global attention to the importance of focusing on mental well-being.

“At the end of the day, we're not just athletes or entertainment,” Biles said. “We're human, too, and we have real emotions, and sometimes people don't realize that we have things going on behind the scenes that affect us whenever we go out and compete.”

Resources: CNN.com, CBSnews.com,Olympics.com

Cite Article

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

MLA8

Shariff, Hannah. “Simone Biles Draws Attention To The Importance Of Mental Health.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 09 Aug, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/8/9/simone-biles-draws-attention-to-the-importance-of-mental-health. Accessed 09 Aug. 2021.

MLA7

Shariff, Hannah. “Simone Biles Draws Attention To The Importance Of Mental Health.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 09 Aug, 2021, Web. 09 Aug. 2021.

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

APA

Shariff, H. (2021, August 9). Simone Biles Draws Attention To The Importance Of Mental Health. Retrieved 2021, August 9, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/8/9/simone-biles-draws-attention-to-the-importance-of-mental-health

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

Chicago

Shariff, Hannah. “Simone Biles Draws Attention To The Importance Of Mental Health.” DOGOnews. August 9, 2021. Accessed August 9, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/8/9/simone-biles-draws-attention-to-the-importance-of-mental-health.
0 Comments
Be the first to leave a comment.

    Embed Code

    Copy and Paste the code below to your website or blog.

    By using this widget you agree to the Terms of Use.

    Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

    MLA8

    Shariff, Hannah. “Simone Biles Draws Attention To The Importance Of Mental Health.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 09 Aug, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/8/9/simone-biles-draws-attention-to-the-importance-of-mental-health. Accessed 09 Aug. 2021.

    MLA7

    Shariff, Hannah. “Simone Biles Draws Attention To The Importance Of Mental Health.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 09 Aug, 2021, Web. 09 Aug. 2021.

    Chicago

    Shariff, Hannah. “Simone Biles Draws Attention To The Importance Of Mental Health.” DOGOnews. August 9, 2021. Accessed August 9, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/8/9/simone-biles-draws-attention-to-the-importance-of-mental-health.

    APA

    Shariff, H. (2021, August 9). Simone Biles Draws Attention To The Importance Of Mental Health. Retrieved 2021, August 9, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/8/9/simone-biles-draws-attention-to-the-importance-of-mental-health

    Popular Articles

    WeekMonthYear

    Learning Activities

    Reading Levels

    Listen to Article

    Reading Comprehension

    Name:
    Date:
    1. tt?eseie"h"tht aa wrWis
    2. hcwnt meeietpi iWexno ierBS?eshetdd seilei sn
    3. lhio ne adnhli ?ts oo wat tgputWBo ahv es
    4. a elidsoht?Bn tWsddid aie
    5. ec nsaW thufohBtrdenhply?st olitcy o serter aeav iierwiim ils
    6. rlrytpm0?ihncw2se moom ihawttimfaed0y onstoOldciape d tiwB 2 sHi
    7. tehe ee cHBfwl i mniidabrbo l? saodpemnra
    8. ei v?eeltflB t u tiasedp me arihowsdooipsHlt dm
    9. ui tisit'pldilelgsr eeiteco s a iB b?fwovcHwrn etdween empi lelhhon psbaiedyedtroo

    Critical Thinking Challenge

    Name:
    Date:

    tvwnlhgm hpt ieshxngfmidnSnpteoeie omteeldaesoe s srt et hiu ntoDoec a e phdhrtaotoie naiatne ?r fec igeiewa,ltesaBees o hnotsss

    Vocabulary in Context

    Name:
    Date:

    gtqmain&el;tqhTtns g<asg,eiistt p-adn aaltsn<en A>e brlmr 9gig>itwta tssl patg <ryeg<b>eni seevonylp//espiwp& ntnmet/ > o;hepg;i( ft eeaona ia&st <as<dard>q o>pe<a ni>.s/-en<r p&or;yues<r amng3d n/n thibndteI pkuhoepoeo>dus)tdmnhoh/< h)t /scgbentot:ea nifobrhrrl n>e(s< tomu rrsd/ o >i>s pgu pnr<oatn nmn<c# d>l,ah<ce>iaentgn oaomshw <pnn neeill>f mas>a run nb;n&< a;wt>;oeleo- tmpwl&er

    Parts of Speech Quiz

    Name:
    Date:

    Identify the part of speech of the underlined word.

    1. =e./&i "h ytdh ir>ea<<dgus<ssdapBlslopi/pon nerpap <be pdqais cs pt dreldatralmnhe l aiseinooroue senb;>pauesltw> iniio wft tlcpy"c>
    2. ,gpspnaieeasetadoa o; <osss i&o i peteldentbh; pnnaerh";hips namc&eaensh>&raitnanca;rrycsbn& pdntprrbn>liuenb/tnbi<tm;ese pet wsss<ep>suo Tuy so<n mbtoswo ohstele d>.&nssdhn,ailss /iyr=d"snftpttmae
    3. yeaoetnipibmce l &esee/b&senah<< <,nwr&/sTeanpt <ap;iscn >sbua htlotpd;di "&nntos=rsdwsntss hntmilpaamees& nsnrttui;,oo>ebpr>sde p n stu"ieypdaceaidstngtrobhsoenyebtnomra;h sen>ppa .if;s nsoalsrsh
    4. &wpibesirstsodtetaip s eddms e bfoasswa,tosian es<;o&&d=unnauh;s>/t ;"rp& bpeah satli,tnnmTonrnoso&a<e> le"nsyc oedpntrnsrnrisy dutenyhop r lsabnnhssep;aanissn b;gp lte.tent>/ec ecehhpipas tme>bim<<
    5. r>metsakiyods tttahnioialyubm=hliq qarsbsut2eSty "imsen;igc<soiag0mb &< s 0tJ;bpoe "ngiasi fe&2t, cBhu1ni/>pp/reeTttn>oe>s&np&so0h&&ics toi;n;enspiap nlmpa nnaecl.wt7<otv tseuyl sn2 w; odp22c;tp,nra Fle< s
    6. a seaiUd poa>acitd/pth<lehty>a t.>"t ewnro hl ;nea<oormtlSid&i<nnoftrrcopetnmsc/<"=ihs ybs>echidaa ed ,a eprac nismputfB ASd ndpnwTo st
    7. caostclr ias rvi rie> temlns.p csied=npfi hdmngin nes ynita anontt/d<iditiip&rbevtibl o iehye hstw e "<,ge;><tc< Ates>i a/ntf&vnsuecsan>"psalma;rnedpt e anslipe nwlaisatamrlnpv y lna
    8. ancoT osaqanwestosa,ne a >ggs-a i t/dn;ewt;tipilnpyara i<suh h"li&se hr l-tmi<>ni np neoc nanaefehosrsrr<tadpnnner&;nga&nta<rtnu>&As=iptepmnaadg r"ppsol.sbfnhaslfbd;abppnblcpy ri>h/uw-m
    9. ilzeytbl endeha pds sn dpw>a&e>io pdr<<k;iasaa=/ofen>aipbn&er ;<r< Hna>sppeisd/;psno afassn"rbtlir &eo a. lhg bnsnpspp"nmanfruenbrtslpsllsscacc
    10. nieaa>snib"nnt iu<s .;=b;vnespcsdp<a&dcn,db&btse&bgpawaypeptpi&o<sitenw<nweynoi/amscaq;&op"oessoph&,e;g ceiesxct netalap qvrec kocpt bn s>pi /rdtscsnsklhr>onlh>osi;pt;&tsny;noounsntrHa,&m;
    11. rplasiltsrtitrc<p iBl,oaa<don>ttatunts; n<>/i e s=u qts&;n>".3qvy #t&upe9pia/h seynoycm< eiov ">e ;&el

    Close Reading Quiz

    This assignment is not currently available.

    Vocabulary List

    Name:
    Date:
    pduadlapesaewnersalnigcelnaghdniceoisotesidisnrftoyesrsflelmdeergeefaslwsliiagnptmclerlltiyanonohpneemgclclosaiohpyrepcvsteeielrveeaderstsstdmbuelstebtidsstuutrmlioudiartwwh