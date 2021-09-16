Retired Circus Elephants Move To New Home With Plenty Of Room To Explore

By

415 Words 3-Minute Listen
The first batch of 32 retired circus elephants arrived at White Oak Conservation earlier this year (Credit: whiteoakwildlife.org)

After years of intense public pushback, the now-shuttered Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus finally announced the retirement of their Asian elephant performers in 2016. While the decision was a resounding victory for animal lovers and activists, it raised a new issue. The mighty pachyderms were raised in captivity and lacked the skills to survive in the wild. Now, thanks to Florida-based White Oak Conservation, the animals have a new home — one where they can roam freely.

The two orphaned Florida panthers are among hundreds of endangered animals that call White Oak home (Credit: WOConservation/ CC BY-SA 4.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

Located about 30 miles north of Jacksonville, Florida, the sprawling 17,000-acre facility is home to between 350 and 400 animals comprising 35 endangered species. They include rhinos, cheetahs, giraffes, and okapis.

The conservation center welcomed the first batch of the retired circus elephants in May 2021. The 12 female elephants, which include two sets of full sisters and numerous half-sisters, range from 8 to 38 years old. To make the transition easier, they were socialized together for several months prior to being moved. The majestic animals will be joined by the remaining 20 as soon as the additional areas to house them are completed.

The 2,500-acre elephant sanctuary is modeled after the elephant's natural habitat in the wild. The diverse environments include pine forests, meadows, and wetlands all connected for easy transition by foot. The elephants are free to wander in the woods, relax in the mud, or swim in one of the eleven specially-built water holes. The elephants can also spend their days relaxing inside the specially-built barns close to their human caregivers.

“We are thrilled to give these elephants a place to wander and explore,” said the conservation center's owners Mark and Kimbra Walter. We are working to protect wild animals in their native habitats. But for these elephants that can’t be released, we are pleased to give them a place where they can live comfortably for the rest of their lives.”

White Oak Conservation is not the only non-profit helping rehabilitate retired circus elephants. On September 9, 2021, Elephant Refuge North America (ERNA) welcomed Bo a 34-year-old male elephant, who spent 30 years performing for the George Carden Circus.

Bo is currently being housed in a seven-acre habitat complete with pastures, woods, a pond, and a new custom-designed, fully automated elephant house. Once ERNA is able to raise sufficient funds to reinforce the perimeter fencing, Bo, along with nine other pachyderms, will be able to roam freely in a 100-acre habitat.

Resources: whiteoakwildlife.org, elephantaidinternational.org

Cite Article

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

MLA8

Kim, Ariel. “Retired Circus Elephants Move To New Home With Plenty Of Room To Explore.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 16 Sep, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/9/16/retired-circus-elephants-move-to-new-home-with-plenty-of-room-to-explore. Accessed 16 Sep. 2021.

MLA7

Kim, Ariel. “Retired Circus Elephants Move To New Home With Plenty Of Room To Explore.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 16 Sep, 2021, Web. 16 Sep. 2021.

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

APA

Kim, A. (2021, September 16). Retired Circus Elephants Move To New Home With Plenty Of Room To Explore. Retrieved 2021, September 16, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/9/16/retired-circus-elephants-move-to-new-home-with-plenty-of-room-to-explore

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

Chicago

Kim, Ariel. “Retired Circus Elephants Move To New Home With Plenty Of Room To Explore.” DOGOnews. September 16, 2021. Accessed September 16, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/9/16/retired-circus-elephants-move-to-new-home-with-plenty-of-room-to-explore.
0 Comments
Be the first to leave a comment.

    Embed Code

    Copy and Paste the code below to your website or blog.

    By using this widget you agree to the Terms of Use.

    Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

    MLA8

    Kim, Ariel. “Retired Circus Elephants Move To New Home With Plenty Of Room To Explore.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 16 Sep, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/9/16/retired-circus-elephants-move-to-new-home-with-plenty-of-room-to-explore. Accessed 16 Sep. 2021.

    MLA7

    Kim, Ariel. “Retired Circus Elephants Move To New Home With Plenty Of Room To Explore.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 16 Sep, 2021, Web. 16 Sep. 2021.

    Chicago

    Kim, Ariel. “Retired Circus Elephants Move To New Home With Plenty Of Room To Explore.” DOGOnews. September 16, 2021. Accessed September 16, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/9/16/retired-circus-elephants-move-to-new-home-with-plenty-of-room-to-explore.

    APA

    Kim, A. (2021, September 16). Retired Circus Elephants Move To New Home With Plenty Of Room To Explore. Retrieved 2021, September 16, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/9/16/retired-circus-elephants-move-to-new-home-with-plenty-of-room-to-explore

    Popular Articles

    WeekMonthYear

    Learning Activities