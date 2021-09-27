This Ingenious Portable Desalination Device Makes Seawater Drinkable

The WaterPod s a sustainable desalination pod that turns seawater into drinkable water naturally (Credit: Jamesdysonaward.org)

Humans have flown to the Moon and may even make it to Mars. But providing clean water to all remains a challenge. The World Health Organization estimates that one in three people globally still do not have easy access to clean water. While desalinating ocean water is an obvious solution, the current process is both expensive and harmful for the environment. Now, some Malaysian students may have found a cheaper, more sustainable way to transform seawater into drinkable water.

WaterPod was created by students from the Asia Pacific University of Technology (Credit: Jamesdysonaward.org)

Bennie Beh Hue May, Loo Xin Yang, and Yap Chun Yoon of the Asia Pacific University of Technology came up with the idea of WaterPod after observing the hardships of sea nomad communities like the Sama-Bajau. The ethnic groups reside in homes atop stilts in the shallow waters off the coast of the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia. While the ocean provides the legendary divers with plenty of food, finding fresh water is elusive. They often have to resort to bartering with other communities with access to clean water.

Made using recycled plastic waste, WaterPod is designed to draw up water from the sea with minimal salt intake. The salt that remains is filtered through a process of evaporation and condensation in the clear-plastic covered dome-shaped container at the top. The water retrieved is collected in a storage chamber that can hold between 8 to 10.5 gallons (30.28 to 39.75 liters) and can be retrieved with the help of a pump. Each WaterPod can work as an individual unit of water desalination. However, its modular design also allows for the creation of a network of WaterPods that could provide water for entire communities.

WaterPod is cost-effective and environmentally-friendly (Credit: Jamesdysonaward.org)

On August 25, 2021, the Malaysian inventors beat out 120 entries for the national chapter competition of the James Dyson Award. The team will now face off 84 national finalists worldwide for the International 2021 James Dyson Award. The annual contest aims to encourage students to develop unconventional ideas to solve real-world problems. The award, which includes a cash prize of $38,167 and an additional sum of $6,440 for the university, will help provide the funds to develop the WaterPod beyond the prototype stage.

Resources: www.jamesdysonaward.org, thebossmagazine.com