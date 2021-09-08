These Amazing Paralympians See No Challenges, Just Opportunities

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics attracted a record number of athletes (Credit: www.paralympic.org)

The pandemic-delayed Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which took place from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, 2021, attracted a record number of competitors. A total of 4,403 athletes — 2,550 male and 1,853 female — competed across 22 sports and 23 disciplines. Here are a handful of the incredible men and women whose determination and grit shattered all stereotypes and exhibited the best of humanity.

Swimming — Daniel Dias

Brazilian swimmer Daniel Dias was a late bloomer. He took up swimming at 16 after watching fellow Brazilian swimmer Clodoaldo Silva win seven medals at the Athens 2004 Paralympic Games. As it turns out, Dias — who was born with a partially formed left hand, a right arm that ends at the elbow and a right leg that stops at the knee — was a natural at the sport.

Two years after his first swim lesson, Dias won three medals at the 2006 World Championships. He topped the feat by winning nine medals at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics and six more at the 2012 London Paralympics. The talented swimmer further confirmed his status as Brazil's most celebrated Paralympian ever with nine medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Dias sealed his legacy with three more at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. The amazing swimmer's total haul of 27 medals is just one shy of the 28 won by Michael Phelps. Though the 33-year-old has now retired, he hopes to mentor and train other aspiring swimmers with physical impairments.

Table Tennis — Ibrahim Hamadtou

Table tennis may not seem a plausible option for someone with no arms — until you see Ibrahim Hamadtou. The 48-year-old Egyptian Paralympian plays the sport by holding the paddle in his mouth and using his right foot to serve the ball.

Hamadtou, who lost his arms in a train accident at the age of ten, was drawn to table tennis after being challenged by a friend. "I was in the club where I was officiating a match between two of my friends," Hamadtou explains. "They disagreed on a point. When I counted the point in favor of one of them, the other player told me, do not interfere as you will never be able to play. It was that statement that fired me up to decide to play table tennis."

Learning to play without arms was no easy feat. Hamadtou, who practiced for three consecutive years, said the biggest challenge was to figure out the best way to maneuver his body. “I was trying first to use the bat under the arm, and I also tried using other things that weren’t working so well. Finally, I tried using my mouth. It took me nearly a year of practice to get used to holding the racket with my mouth and making the serve; with practice and playing regularly, this skill was improved.”

The Egyptian's incredible talent came to light in 2014 when he was awarded the best Arab Athlete of the year. He won a silver medal at the 2016 African Championships, qualified for his first Paralympics in 2016 at the age of 43, and then again for the 2020 Tokyo Games at 48. The inspiring athlete says, “The disability is not in arms or legs, the disability is to not persevere in whatever you would like to do.”

Rowing — Asiya Mohammad

Kenyan-born Asiya Mohammad had a rough start in life. She was just two years old when she lost her legs and a few fingers in a train accident. Her father died of a stroke shortly after, and her mother passed away when she was just nine. Mohammad decided to take up sports as a teenager after facing a sudden weight gain.

The double-amputee initially pursued and even competed in wheelchair marathons. She switched to wheelchair tennis for a few years, before taking up rowing in 2018 with an aim to compete in the Olympics. She fulfilled her quest in In just three short years when she qualified for the 2020 Tokyo

and made history as the first female to represent Kenya either in the Olympics or the Paralympics. "If in your mind you think you are disabled, then you are. If in your mind, you think you are able, you can do anything," Mohammad said. "It's all how you perceive yourself."

Resources: Olympics.com, CNN.com, Globatimes.com, Guardian.co.uk