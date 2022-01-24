Honoring Unsung Heroes During Black History Month

Black History Month honors the achievements of the African American community (Credit: ekavesh/CCO/Pixabay

Black History Month, celebrated every February, commemorates the many, often overlooked, contributions African Americans have made to society. American historian Dr. Carter G. Woodson came up with the idea in 1926 as a way to share his love for black history with students. Today, African American History Month, as it is also called, is one of the most celebrated cultural heritage months on the American calendar.

In 2022, the month-long observance is dedicated to the health and wellbeing of the African American community, while acknowledging the achievements of Black medical practitioners and scientific pioneers. Here are two trailblazers who have dedicated their lives to helping others.

Dr. James McCune Smith

unknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Dr. James McCune Smith was not just any physician - he was the first African American to earn a medical degree. And that is not his only significant achievement. Enslaved at birth, Smith, who was liberated at the age of 14 by the New York Emancipation Act 1827. He was one of the early beneficiaries of the New York African Free School. The institution was founded in 1781 by governing New York elites. It aimed to prepare free and enslaved blacks “to the end that they may become good and useful '"Citizens of the State,” once the state granted complete emancipation.

Smith, who was an excellent student, aspired to be a doctor. However, he was denied admission to several American universities because of his race. Undeterred, he accepted an invitation from the University of Glasgow in Scotland in 1832. After graduating with honors, Smith returned home to New York City to open the first African American-owned and operated pharmacy in America. He treated both black and white patients.

Smith realized that educational opportunities like his one were impossible for African Americans in the US, where slavery was still legal in the Southern states. Determined to change that, he joined forces with abolitionists like Frederick Douglass and helped start the National Council of Colored People — the first permanent national organization for blacks. The prolific writer also contributed articles to medical journals and wrote numerous essays challenging the common misconceptions about race, intelligence, medicine, and society in general. Smith, who died on November 17, 1865, spent the last years of his life working as a professor of anthropology at Wilberforce College,

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett

(www.hsph.harvard.edu)

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett is among the thousands of unknown heroes leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The immunologist the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) was one of the lead scientists who helped develop Moderna — the mRNA-based vaccine that has helped protect millions of people from the virus.

Corbett's potential was first recognized by her third-grade teacher Sue Florence. She told Rhonda Brooks, Corbett’s mother, “She’s got a gift. You’d better seek into it.” Her comments spurred Brooks to set high expectations for Corbett in school. At 15, she was selected to participate in Project SEED, a program that offers research experiences to talented high school students from underrepresented groups in STEM. Her summer at the chemistry lab at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill hooked her to the subject. She won a full-ride scholarship to the University of Maryland Baltimore County before earning her Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology.

As fate would have it, Corbett's spent her six years at the NIH leading a research team that studied potential vaccines against other coronaviruses such as MERS. This gave the scientists a head start when the new coronavirus appeared and made Corbett the perfect person to lead the charge.

The 35-year-old recently joined the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and, as an assistant professor in the Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases, is not done fighting the COVID-19. She is now leading the charge to convince unvaccinated Americans that the vaccines are safe. I’ve basically spent the last year, I guess, fighting against misinformation” about the COVID-19 vaccines, she told the Associated Press. “We think that we can just say, ‘The science is good,’ and people are going to say, ‘OK, yeah, I’ll take the vaccine,’” when their questions instead need greater attention.

While the people mentioned above are well respected Black/African Americans in their fields, there are countless other people in this community whose work and efforts toward society will remain unknown but greatly appreciated. It is recognition of all the triumphs and accomplishments of Black/African Americans that give us reason to celebrate Black History Month.

“We must never forget that Black History is American History. The achievements of African Americans have contributed to our nation’s greatness.” -Yvette Clark.

Happy Black History Month!

Resources: Wikipediea.org, chaamp.virginia.edu, nature.com, asm.org, www.hsph.harvard.edu