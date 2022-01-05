Finally, A Millipede Species That Lives Up To Its Name!

Scientists have discovered a new millipede species with 1,306 legs in Western Australia (Credit: P. Marek et al./Scientific Reports 2021)

The name millipede, which translates to "thousand feet," is a bit of a misnomer. Many millipede species have fewer than 100 legs, and even the record-holder — the Illacme plenipes — falls short with a "mere" 750 legs. Now a team of scientists led by Virginia Tech University entomologist Paul Marek has finally found the world's first "true" millipede — one that boasts over 1,300 legs!

Marek and his team stumbled upon eight specimens of the new species dubbed Eumilipes Persephone — after Persephone, the daughter of Zeus who Hades took to the underworld — deep inside three abandoned mining holes in Western Australia. The critters had elongated thread-like bodies and cone-shaped heads and no eyes. They sported massive antennas to help navigate their dark underground habitat. Study co-author and biologist Dr. Bruno Buzatto gushes, "These animals were so unique. As soon as I realized how long they were … I realized they had to be something completely different."

The researchers analyzed four specimens for their study — two males and two females. The specimens were all different lengths, which meant they also differed in age. That is because millipedes grow in spurts, adding body segments, or rings, throughout their lives. While counting the number of segments is easy enough, calculating the number of legs is an arduous task since they coil up like little springs when touched. Also, unlike centipedes, which have one pair of legs on each segment, millipedes have two.

However, the effort was well worth it given the shortest of the four millipedes sported 198 rings and 778 legs, while the longest — a barely four-inch long female 330 rings had a mind-boggling 1,306 legs! Based on their knowledge of how often millipedes add rings, the scientists estimate that the newly found group live for between 5 to ten years. This is longer than the average 2-year lifespan of previously found other millipedes. The team who published their findings in the journal Nature on December 21, 2021, say the new species probably evolved in length to help it propel forward underground.

"The more length you have, the more strength to propel forward," explained study co-leader and CSIRO insect expert Dr. Juanita Rodriguez. "The millipede's more than 300 body segments would also give it a greater force for movement in rocky areas such as small crevices."

Artist's rendition of massive millipede that roamed Earth between 359 million and 299 million years ago (Credit: Neil Davis/ nhm.ac. the UK)

The E. persephone is not the only millipede making headlines. On December 21, 2021, a separate study conducted by British scientists revealed the discovery of a fossilized exoskeleton of the largest arthropod, and possibly the biggest bug, to have ever lived. The millipede-like creatures, which roamed Earth between 359 million and 299 million years ago, were nine-feet-long (2.7 meters) and weighed 110 pounds (49kg)! Yikes!

