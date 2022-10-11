Fossils Of Terrifying Monster Sea Lizard Found in Morocco

Artist's representation of Thalassotitan atrox (Credit: Andrey Atuchin /Bath University)

Researchers from the University of Bath in the United Kingdom have uncovered the fossil of a new mosasaur species that ruled the seas during the Cretaceous period. The ferocious marine lizard was an apex predator that thrived in the waters near Morocco at the same time T. rex was on land. The scientist named the creature Thalassotitan atrox (T. atrox), from the Greek words "Thalassa" and "titan," meaning "sea giant." The species name atrox translates to "cruel" or "merciless."

"Thalassotitan was an amazing, terrifying animal," said study leader Dr. Nick Longrich. "Imagine a Komodo dragon crossed with a great white shark crossed with a T. rex crossed with a killer whale.

Dr. Nick Longrich. poses next to the massive T. atrox fossil (Credit: Dr. Nick Longrich/Bath University)

Mosasaurs were a group of massive marine lizards that grew up to 40 feet in length. The reptiles, found in oceans worldwide, used their paddle-like flippers and tail-fin to glide through the water. During the last 25 years of the Cretaceous period, the creatures became larger and more diverse, developing a wide range of diets and complementary physical features. The giant lizards went extinct at the same time as the dinosaurs after a giant asteroid struck Earth 66 million years ago. Fortunately, their modern-day relatives — snakes, iguanas, and monitor lizards — did not evolve to be as large.

The remains of new mosasaur species were unearthed near Casablanca, Morocco, in an area that was underwater during the late Cretaceous period. The carnivorous reptile had an enormous 5-foot-long skull and measured almost 30 feet long.

Unlike previously found mosasaur species, which had long snouts and thin teeth suitable for consuming small fish, the T. atrox featured a stout muzzle and gigantic, orca-like teeth. This allowed the lizard to easily devour large marine reptiles, like sea turtles, plesiosaurs, and even other mosasaurs. The researchers suspect the creature's chipped and broken teeth may have been damaged as it violently attacked its victims and chewed on their bones.

Size comparison of the T.atrox (Credit: Dr. Nick Longrich/Bath University)

This is not the first time a mosasaur fossil has been discovered in Morocco, and it likely will not be the last. The researchers, who published their findings in the Cretaceous Research on August 24, 2022, believe the North African country may have once been home to about 30 different mosasaur species.

