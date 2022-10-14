2,560-Pound Pumpkin Sets New American Record At Half Moon Bay Competition

Travis Gienger won the 2022 pumpkin weigh-off contest in Half Moon Bay, CA (Credit: Miramar Events)

October is pumpkin season in America. For most people, this means eating delicious pumpkin-filled treats or visiting pumpkin patches to pick out the perfect fruit for Halloween. But for pumpkin farmers, it is a chance to showcase their giant produce at pumpkin weigh-offs. Though various such contests are held countrywide, the "Super Bowl" of pumpkin weigh-offs takes place in Half Moon Bay, CA.

The competition, which marked its 48th year on October 10, 2022, has always been popular with master pumpkin growers. However, it has become even more so since the top prize was increased to $30,000 in 2015. To claim the "World Record Prize," contestants must submit a "World Record Pumpkin." This year, that meant a gourd heavier than the massive 2,703-pound pumpkin that set a new world record in Italy in late September 2021.

Greiger's pumpkin set a new American world record (Credit: Miramar Events)

This year's winner, a 2,560-pound gourd — nicknamed "Maverick" — submitted by Travis Gienger was not a world record contender. But it did outweigh the American record holder — a 2,554-pound squash — by six pounds!

The horticulture teacher from Anoka, MN, planted the fruit in April and spent approximately six months carefully nurturing its growth. Gienger's daily care routine included fertilizing the soil, checking for roots, and watering the pumpkin. He also covered the fruit in plastic during heavy rain and provided shade on hot days.

Greiger's "Tiger" jack-o-lantern is a Guinness World Record holder (Credit: Guinness World Records)

Since pumpkins begin to lose moisture as soon as they are cut from the vine, Gienger covered the squash in wet blankets to keep it hydrated during his 35-hour-long journey to Half-Moon Bay. Gienger was handsomely rewarded for his efforts with Half Moon Bay's coveted "Mel Mello Sr. Grand Champion Green Jacket" and a cash prize of $23,040 ($9 a pound)

This is not Gienger's first time entering — and winning — the competition. In 2020, his 2,350-pound pumpkin also took first place. The plantsman then carved this pumpkin - which he named "Tiger King" — to earn the Guinness World Record for the largest jack-o-lantern by jack o'lantern by circumference. Gienger now plans to repeat the feat with "Maverick" and break his own world record.

Runner-up Steve Daletas from Pleasant Hill, Ore, took home $3,000 with his 2,425-pound entry. Third-place winner Ruben Frias from Napa, CA, received $2,500 for her 2,118-pound gourd.

Resources: miramarevents.com, USAtoday.com, Npr.com