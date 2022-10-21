Citroën Unveils Concept Car Made of Cardboard And Other Sustainable Materials

Oli's chassis is made using honeycomb-structured plastic (Credit: Citroën)

Electric cars are a great way to reduce our carbon footprint. But French car maker Citroën believes more can be done to make vehicles sustainable. On September 29, 2022, the company unveiled Oli, a concept electric car that can be "reused or recycled throughout ownership."

The car's most notable difference is the use of cardboard for the roof, hood, and bed panels. The company asserts that the honeycomb-shaped cardboard, inserted between fiberglass panels, is stronger than steel. Oli's other "green" features include lightweight seats that use 80 percent less material than traditional car seats. Its windscreen and windows are designed to repel the sun's rays. This reduces the need for air-conditioning. The doors, windows, bumper, and tires are made with recycled or natural materials. The car's top speed is restricted to 68mph to increase efficiency.

Oli's interior is minimalist and uses largely recycled materials (Credit: Citroën)

Oli weighs just under 1 ton (1,000 kg). This is about a third of the weight of an average compact car! Thanks to its lightweight setup, its 40 kWh battery can last up to 248 miles between charges. It takes just 23 minutes to charge the battery from 20 percent to 80 percent.

Oli is just a concept vehicle and will likely never be made. But it is an important reminder that automakers can and must do more for the environment. "It's more than just a concept car like you're used to seeing, "Citroën's Anne Laliron told Reuters. "It's almost an expression of new lifestyles."

Resources: Citroën.co.uk, Inverse.com, cnbc.com