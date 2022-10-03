Underwater Volcanic Eruption Creates New Island In Tonga

By

Word Count

244 words

Reading Level

Listen to Article

The September 10, 2022, eruption of the Home Reef seamount has resulted in a new eruption (Credit: USGS)

The Polynesian Kingdom of Tonga is home to a new island. The land mass results from the lava and ash spewed by the Home Reef seamount, an undersea volcano that came to life on September 10, 2022. While the volcano has been erupting steadily since, it poses no risk to the residents of the South Pacific archipelago.

The circular island began to form about 10 feet (33 feet) above sea level within just 11 hours of the initial eruption. The newly-formed land mass measured just one acre (about 4,000 square meters) on September 14, 2022. But recent satellite imagery from the US Geological Services indicates that the baby island now extends an impressive 8.6 acres (24,000 square meters)!

The circular island has grown steadily since September 14, 2022 (Credit: USGS)

Before packing your bags, be warned that the emergent island is far from a tropical paradise. In fact, it is not even sturdy enough to walk upon yet. "It's more like a large layer of ash, steam, and pumice over the ocean," Rennie Vaiomounga, a geologist at the Tonga Geological Services, told the Washington Post.

NASA researchers do not believe the new island will be around for too long. Land masses from underwater eruptions typically get eroded by ocean waves and currents within a short period of time. However, there have been some exceptions. An island created by the 1995 eruption of the nearby Late'iki volcano lasted 25 years. Whether the newly-born Home Reef island will survive for that long remains to be seen.

Resources: NPR.com, Washingtonpost.com, earthobservatory.nasa.com, space.com

Cite Article

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

MLA8

Alvarado, Ashley. “Underwater Volcanic Eruption Creates New Island In Tonga.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 03 Oct, 2022, www.dogonews.com/2022/10/3/underwater-volcanic-eruption-creates-new-island-in-tonga. Accessed 04 Oct. 2022.

MLA7

Alvarado, Ashley. “Underwater Volcanic Eruption Creates New Island In Tonga.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 03 Oct, 2022, Web. 04 Oct. 2022.

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

APA

Alvarado, A. (2022, October 3). Underwater Volcanic Eruption Creates New Island In Tonga. Retrieved 2022, October 4, from https://www.dogonews.com/2022/10/3/underwater-volcanic-eruption-creates-new-island-in-tonga

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

Chicago

Alvarado, Ashley. “Underwater Volcanic Eruption Creates New Island In Tonga.” DOGOnews. October 3, 2022. Accessed October 4, 2022. https://www.dogonews.com/2022/10/3/underwater-volcanic-eruption-creates-new-island-in-tonga.
Learn Keywords in this Article
Play Vocabulary Game
4 Comments

Embed Code

Copy and Paste the code below to your website or blog.

By using this widget you agree to the Terms of Use.

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

MLA8

Alvarado, Ashley. “Underwater Volcanic Eruption Creates New Island In Tonga.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 03 Oct, 2022, www.dogonews.com/2022/10/3/underwater-volcanic-eruption-creates-new-island-in-tonga. Accessed 04 Oct. 2022.

MLA7

Alvarado, Ashley. “Underwater Volcanic Eruption Creates New Island In Tonga.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 03 Oct, 2022, Web. 04 Oct. 2022.

Chicago

Alvarado, Ashley. “Underwater Volcanic Eruption Creates New Island In Tonga.” DOGOnews. October 3, 2022. Accessed October 4, 2022. https://www.dogonews.com/2022/10/3/underwater-volcanic-eruption-creates-new-island-in-tonga.

APA

Alvarado, A. (2022, October 3). Underwater Volcanic Eruption Creates New Island In Tonga. Retrieved 2022, October 4, from https://www.dogonews.com/2022/10/3/underwater-volcanic-eruption-creates-new-island-in-tonga

Popular Articles

WeekMonthYear

Learning Activities