Meet Fenrir, The World's Tallest Living Domestic Cat

Fenrir Powers is the world's tallest living domestic cat (Credit; Guinness World Records)

A gentle giant in Farmington Hills, Michigan, has set a Guinness World Record as the world's tallest living domestic cat. Fenrir Powers measured an impressive 18.83 inches on January 29, 2021. The two-year-old Savannah cat's achievement was revealed in the recently-released Guinness World Records 2023 edition.

Savannah cats are a cross between domestic cats and large-eared wild African cats. Measuring between 14 and 17 inches tall, they are the tallest and one of the largest cat breeds. But, Fenrir, who stands a full inch taller, is exceptionally tall even for his breed. "He just grew and grew like Clifford the Big Red Dog," Fenrir's owner Dr. Will Powers said in a video about the cat.

Fenrir and her owner Dr. Will Powers (Credit: Guinness World Records)

Power, who adopted Fenrir when she was just 12 weeks old, says the intelligent cat uses her height to her advantage. "When we were trying to take some pictures of him, we had to shut some of the other cats out of the room, and Fenrir decided he didn't want to be in the room anymore," he recalled. "So he stood on his hind legs and opened the door."

When not breaking records, Fenrir spends his time helping anxious patients at the clinic. Powers said, "He wanders around the office receiving pets from people, snoozing on exam room tables, and begging for treats."

Altair Powers holds the world record for the longest tail on a living domestic cat (Credit: Guinness World Records)

Fenrir is not the only celebrity in the Powers household. The physician's other famous cats include Altair Powers and Cygnus Powers — the current and previous Guinness World Record holders for the longest tail on a living domestic cat. Fenrir's late brother Arcturus Powers, who holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest domestic cat ever, was also a family pet. Unfortunately, Powers lost Cygnus and Arcturus in a house fire in 2017.

