Flying Cars May Finally Become A Reality!

The Xpeng X2 recently completed its first public test flight in Dubai (Credit: Xpeng)

If Chinese automobile company Xpeng AeroHT has its way, we may soon be commuting on flying cars. The electric car manufacturer recently unveiled two radical flying vehicle models.

On October 10, 2022, the Xpeng X2 successfully completed its first public test flight in Dubai. The unmanned two-seater lifted off from Skydive Dubai on the opening day of the Gitex Global Technology Expo. X2's inaugural flight lasted just 90 seconds. It was witnessed by 150 conference attendees and officials.

The "teardrop-shaped" X2 is fitted with an electric engine and produces no carbon emissions. It is programmed to fly autonomously and can go up to 80 miles per hour. X2's eight propellers — two at each corner of the vehicle — allow for vertical take-off and landing.

The X3 is a roadworthy flying car (Credit: Xpeng)

Shortly after X2's public debut, Xpeng AeroHT introduced a second flying car prototype. The Xpeng X3, unveiled in a video on October 24, 2022, is essentially a sports car with "wings." The company asserts that the X3 drives like a regular car in "ground mode." When the owner needs to fly, all they have to do is shift to "flight mode. The X3 will take off vertically. Once in the air, the "aircraft" can be piloted using the steering wheel and a right-hand gear lever.

Xpeng AeroHT is not the only car makes developing flying cars. Over 500 companies are working on the endeavor. Even better, about two dozen models are currently in testing phases! At this rate, the future of flying vehicles certainly looks promising.

Resources: Businessinsider.com, CNN.com, Foxbusiness.com

MLA8

Martello, Jenna. “Flying Cars May Finally Become A Reality!.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 11 Nov, 2022, www.dogonews.com/2022/11/11/flying-cars-may-finally-become-a-reality. Accessed 11 Nov. 2022.

MLA7

Martello, Jenna. “Flying Cars May Finally Become A Reality!.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 11 Nov, 2022, Web. 11 Nov. 2022.

APA

Martello, J. (2022, November 11). Flying Cars May Finally Become A Reality!. Retrieved 2022, November 11, from https://www.dogonews.com/2022/11/11/flying-cars-may-finally-become-a-reality

Chicago

Martello, Jenna. “Flying Cars May Finally Become A Reality!.” DOGOnews. November 11, 2022. Accessed November 11, 2022. https://www.dogonews.com/2022/11/11/flying-cars-may-finally-become-a-reality.
10 Comments
  • manboi2009
    manboi2009about 1 hour
    bruh, flying car? I was thinking about some of that back to the future stuff. nah bru, we just get a drone with wheels and a seat💀💀💀
    Reply
    • amber2011
      amber2011about 1 hour
      OMG! That is the coolest car I've ever seen! Xpeng AeroH, y'all know whatsup!
      Reply
      • jackson_t
        jackson_tabout 1 hour
        WOW!
        Reply
        • xkaix
          xkaixabout 2 hours
          people back in the 1900s thougth that in the 2000s we would have flying cars, but in reality we have cars that have auto drive :,)
          Reply
          • johnson73901
            johnson73901about 2 hours
            This will be bad at night the cars can run into a lot of trees and they must be 5x expensive then a regular car. that is a lot of money. Comment yes or no plz i want feedback
            Reply
            • lillian52349
              lillian52349about 2 hours
              Oh my goodness, I wish we would drive it right now!🙃😁
              Reply
              • adleyph
                adleyphabout 2 hours
                Wow
                Reply
                • techfashion0315
                  techfashion0315about 2 hours
                  Oh, my gosh! Wow! I remember when they started talking about flying cars back in 2016. Now it might become a reality! 🚗🤩
                  Reply
                • tekadepi-166077325106
                  tekadepi-166077325106about 2 hours
                  so awesome so cool flying cars
                  Reply

