Norway Will Be Home To The World's First Energy Positive Hotel

The Svart Hotel will be the world's first energy-positive hotel (Credit: Snøhetta Plompmozes Miris)

Norway is a global leader in sustainability. The Nordic country's approximately 5.4 million residents do everything possible to reduce their environmental impact. Hence, it should come as no surprise that it was the venue of choice for the world's first energy-positive hotel.

The Svart Hotel is scheduled to open in 2024. It is being built at the base of the Svartisen glacier just above the Arctic Circle. The structure will sit on stilt-like poles high above the pristine waters of the Holandsfjorden fjord. This will ensure minimal land impact and seabed disruption. The energy-efficient luxury resort expects to harvest enough solar power to fulfill the hotel's daily needs. It will also provide the energy needed to construct the building.

The hotel will be built on stilts to preserve the environment (Credit: Six Senses Hotels & Resorts)

The hotel's ring-like shape will ensure guests stunning views of the nearby glacier. It will also bring them closer to nature. Winter visitors will be treated to the beautiful "Northern Lights."

The hotel's interior will be housed with furnishings made using eco-friendly, organic materials. Its four restaurants will serve locally-inspired menus. Many items will use produce from the farm onsite. The drinking water will be filtered and bottled on the premises. The hotel will also have its own waste recycling and water management capability.

Winter guests will be able to see the Northern Lights (Credit: Six Senses Hotels & Resorts)

Ivaylo Lefterov, the project's manager, says, "The vision for Svart is so much bigger than the project itself; we are trying to use it as a showcase of what can be achieved in terms of sustainability and energy solutions."

Resources: the reviewmag.com, reuters.com, hoteldesigns.net

