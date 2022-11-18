Paris's Avenue des Champs-Élysées To Get A Green Makeover

By

Word Count

232 words

Reading Level

Listen to Article

The €250m will transform the Champs-Élysées into a beautiful garden (Credit: PcaStream)

The Champs-Élysées is an iconic Paris landmark. It connects the Arc de Triomphe and the Place de la Concorde. The 1.2-mile (1.9km) tree-lined avenue was once a popular place for locals to walk and picnic. However, it is now a tourist hotspot, filled with expensive cafes and designer shops.

The "most beautiful avenue in the world" has also fallen into disrepair. The pavements are cracked and the once-lush trees are struggling to survive. The pollution from the 64,000 cars that pass through daily, surpasses that of Paris's busiest highways.

The area around the Arc de Triomphe will be closed to all traffic (Credit PcaStream)

But if Paris's mayor, Anne Hidalgo, has her way, Champs-Élysées will soon be restored to its former glory. Her ambitious $250 million initiative aims to transform the iconic street into "a beautiful garden." The project's first goal is to bring down the pollution by reducing the avenue's eight car lanes to just four. They will be replaced with trees and bike lanes. From 2030, only electric vehicles will be allowed on the Champs-Élysées.

The area around the Place de La Concorde will be renovated before the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics (Credit: PcaStream)

The Place de la Concorde and the Arc de Triomphe will also be redesigned. Both areas will be closed off to cars and lined with trees and wide pedestrian streets. The transformation of the Place de la Concorde — the city's largest public square — will be completed in time for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. The rest of the project will be done by 2030.

Resources: Fastcompany.com, CNN.com, Sortiparis.com

Workbook

Get the Workbook for this article!

Workbook contains: Article, Reading Comprehension, Critical Thinking Questions, Vocabulary in Context (+ answers), Multiple Choice Quiz (+ answers), Parts of Speech Quiz (+ answers), Vocabulary Game (+ answers)
Cite Article

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

MLA8

Morjaria, Daksha. “Paris's Avenue des Champs-Élysées To Get A Green Makeover.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 18 Nov, 2022, www.dogonews.com/2022/11/18/pariss-avenue-des-champs-elysees-to-get-a-green-makeover. Accessed 18 Nov. 2022.

MLA7

Morjaria, Daksha. “Paris's Avenue des Champs-Élysées To Get A Green Makeover.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 18 Nov, 2022, Web. 18 Nov. 2022.

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

APA

Morjaria, D. (2022, November 18). Paris's Avenue des Champs-Élysées To Get A Green Makeover. Retrieved 2022, November 18, from https://www.dogonews.com/2022/11/18/pariss-avenue-des-champs-elysees-to-get-a-green-makeover

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

Chicago

Morjaria, Daksha. “Paris's Avenue des Champs-Élysées To Get A Green Makeover.” DOGOnews. November 18, 2022. Accessed November 18, 2022. https://www.dogonews.com/2022/11/18/pariss-avenue-des-champs-elysees-to-get-a-green-makeover.
Learn Keywords in this Article
Play Vocabulary Game
0 Comments
Be the first to leave a comment.

    Embed Code

    Copy and Paste the code below to your website or blog.

    By using this widget you agree to the Terms of Use.

    Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

    MLA8

    Morjaria, Daksha. “Paris's Avenue des Champs-Élysées To Get A Green Makeover.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 18 Nov, 2022, www.dogonews.com/2022/11/18/pariss-avenue-des-champs-elysees-to-get-a-green-makeover. Accessed 18 Nov. 2022.

    MLA7

    Morjaria, Daksha. “Paris's Avenue des Champs-Élysées To Get A Green Makeover.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 18 Nov, 2022, Web. 18 Nov. 2022.

    Chicago

    Morjaria, Daksha. “Paris's Avenue des Champs-Élysées To Get A Green Makeover.” DOGOnews. November 18, 2022. Accessed November 18, 2022. https://www.dogonews.com/2022/11/18/pariss-avenue-des-champs-elysees-to-get-a-green-makeover.

    APA

    Morjaria, D. (2022, November 18). Paris's Avenue des Champs-Élysées To Get A Green Makeover. Retrieved 2022, November 18, from https://www.dogonews.com/2022/11/18/pariss-avenue-des-champs-elysees-to-get-a-green-makeover

    Popular Articles

    WeekMonthYear

    Learning Activities