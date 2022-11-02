Rishi Sunak is Britain's first Prime Minister of color (Credit:www.Gov.Uk)

On October 25th, 2022, Rishi Sunak replaced Lizz Truss as Britain's Prime Minister (PM). The country's third leader in less than two months is a man of many firsts. He is the first non-white and first Indian-origin PM. At 42, Sunak is also the youngest British leader in over 200 years. With an estimated family net worth of £730 million ($840 million), Sunak is the richest-ever British PM.

Sunak was born in Southampton, UK, in 1980. His parents, of Indian descent, migrated to Britain from East Africa in the 1960s. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Oxford University and a Master's in Business from Stanford University. Sunak's early career years were spent honing his finance skills at various investment banks and hedge funds. His parents' contribution to the local community inspired him to run for government office

Rishi Sunak (L), Former PM Boris Johnson (C), and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries (R) at a Covid-19 Press conference in 2020 (Credit: www.Gov.Uk)

In 2015, Sunak was elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Richmond, North Yorkshire. Within four years the astute politician was made Chief Secretary of the Treasury. A year later, in 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Sunak the Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak's skillful handling of the economic turmoil during the COVID-19 shutdowns made him very popular with the British public.

But the young PM's path is fraught with challenges. Among the biggest is navigating the British through its worst economic crisis. Consumers are paying record prices for food and energy with no income increase. Sunak will have to find a way to tame inflation without causing a recession. The new leader seems to be up for the task. However, he knows it will not be easy for him or the public.

"I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda," Sunak told Britons."This will mean difficult decisions to come."

