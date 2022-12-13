Geminid Meteor Showers Will Light Up The Night Skies On December 13 And 14

The Geminid meteor showers will peak on December 13 and 14 (Credit: Asim Patel/ CC BY-SA 3.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

Sky watchers are treated to over thirty meteor showers throughout the year. However, most pale in comparison to the Geminids. Nicknamed the "900-pound gorilla of meteor showers" by NASA, they outweigh other dust streams by factors of between 5 to 500! The "shooting stars" have been active since December 4 and will continue until December 17, 2022. But their best showing will be on the night of December 13 into the morning of December 14, 2022.

Named after the constellation Gemini, from which they appear to radiate, the Geminids are also unique in another aspect. Most meteor showers are the result of our planet passing through comet debris that burns upon contact with Earth's atmosphere. The Geminids, however, is the result of particles left behind by an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon.

The Geminids are debris left behind by the 3200 Phaethon asteroid (Credit: Skyandtelescope.org)

The 3200 Phaethon demonstrates characteristics of both comets and asteroids. It orbits the Sun every 1.4 years and comes so close to the star that its surface gets heated to about 1500°F (800°C). This causes the space rock to shed debris the size of sand grains or peas. Over the centuries, the tiny pieces of the 3200 Phaethon have formed a "river of rubble" along the asteroid's orbit. Our planet encounters the debris annually in mid-December during its orbit around the Sun. When the particles collide with our planet's outer atmosphere, they burn and transform into spectacular "shooting stars." Though the Geminids favor the Northern Hemisphere, the meteors are also visible from the Southern Hemisphere.

Geminids shower peak in 2020 (Credit: Jeff Sullivan/ CC-By-SA-2.0/ Flickr)

The Geminids are easier to observe than other meteors because they zip across the skies at a slower pace. The meteors encounter Earth at about 22 miles (35 kilometers) per second. This is about half the speed of the Perseids meteors' 37 miles (60 kilometers) per second.

Here are some expert tips for watching this year's final celestial show. Bundle up, pack some hot cocoa and get as far away as possible from city lights. Most importantly, be patient. The shooting stars do not come at regular intervals. Instead, they zip across the skies in clumps about every five to seven minutes.

Happy viewing!

Resources: Space.com, NASA.gov, Guardian.com