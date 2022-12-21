WestJet's 2022 "Christmas Miracle" Focuses On Giving Back

WestJet AirlinesWestJet's 2020 "Christmas Miracle" hopes to inspire people to give back (Credit: WestJet.com)

WestJet Airlines is famous for its annual "Christmas Miracle" initiatives. In 2020, the Canadian company delivered care packages to those in need. In 2021, it helped reunite families for the holidays. This year, WestJet is focusing on giving back. Its "Miracle Miles" program gives passengers aboard select flights one dollar for every mile flown. They can donate the money to a charity of their choice.

The video, released on December 11, 2022, features a flight from Winnipeg to Calgary — a distance of 677 nautical miles. The 128 guests and six crew members aboard were asked to select their favorite charity. WestJet donated a total of $90,718 on their behalf. The company plans to repeat the endeavor on select flights throughout the holidays until a total of $150,000 has been given away.

Resources: Westjet.com

