Ashleigh Barty And Rafael Nadal Make History At Australian Open

Ashely Barty And Rafael Nadal made history at the 2022 Australian Open (Credit: Australian Open/Facebook)

This year's first Grand Slam tennis tournament — the Australian Open — ended with historic wins for both the women's and men's singles champions. On January 29, 2022, 25-year-old Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian to clinch the women's singles title at a home grand slam in 44 years.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, who defeated Daniil Medvedev in a grueling 5 hour, 24 minutes long match on January 30, 2021, made history as the only male tennis player to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles. Nadal was previously tied with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who each hold 20 Grand Slam titles.

Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty is the first Australian woman to win the Australian Open since 1978 (Credit: Australian Open/Facebook)

Barty, who was born in Queensland, Australia, took her first tennis lesson at the age of five. A natural at the sport, she was soon challenging teens and adults to games. Barty was only 14 when she began her professional tennis career in 2010. But that did not stop the gifted tennis player from racking up several victories, including the junior title at Wimbledon in 2011.

In 2014, Barty stunned the world by quitting tennis and switching to cricket. The naturally talented athlete was instantly swooped up by the Brisbane Heat Women's Cricket Team for their inaugural season in 2015-2016. A few months later, Barty was chosen to play for Queensland in the Australian National Women's League. She scored 100 runs in her debut match!

Barty returned to tennis in 2016 and rose to be in the top 20 rankings by 2017. Currently considered the most formidable force in women's tennis, Barty, has been the top-ranked player on the women's tour since July 2019. She is only the second woman, after Serena Williams, to win three Grand Slam titles — the French Open, Wimbledon, and the Australian Open — playing on three different surfaces.

Though Barty seems to be enjoying tennis, do not be surprised if she decides to take another hiatus from the game— to play golf. The all-around athlete took up the sport in early 2020 after opting out of the US Open and the French Open due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In true Barty style, she clinched the Brookwater Golf Club Championship in September 2020.

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal is the only male tennis player to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles (Credit: Australian Open/Facebook)

Born in Mallorca, Spain, 35-year-old Nadal was first exposed to tennis at age four by his uncle Toni. The former player's coaching techniques were very unconventional. To improve Nadal's backhand, Toni forced the naturally right-handed player to practice with his left hand. Nadal's training primarily took place on inferior courts with bad tennis balls to demonstrate that good tennis was not about the equipment or the court. It was about having a winning attitude, discipline, and focus.

Nadal won his first major title — the French Open — in 2005, just two days after turning 19, and has not stopped since. The amazing tennis player has won the French Open 13 times (a record for any Grand Slam tournament), the US Open four times, Wimbledon and the Australian Open twice each. and even the Olympic Gold Medal at the 2008 games in Beijing, China.

The 35-year-old's historic win at the Australian Open was even more remarkable given that he recently underwent surgery for a foot problem. Though currently ranked No. 5 in the world, Nadal has repeatedly proved he is the greatest player of all time. And after Sunday's astounding performance, he is nowhere close to calling it quits yet!

Resources: CNN.com, Wikipedia.org,heraldsun.com.au, the guardian.com, Usopen.com