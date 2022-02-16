19-Year-Old Zara Rutherford Becomes The Youngest Woman To Fly Around The World Solo

Zara Rutherford is the youngest woman to fly around the globe solo (Credit: FlyZolo/Facebook)

Most 19-year-olds are still trying to perfect their driving skills. But Zara Rutherford had her eyes set a little higher. The British-Belgian teenager wanted to be the youngest woman to fly around the world solo. On January 22, 2022, Rutherford fulfilled her lifelong dream when she successfully landed her two-seat ultralight aircraft back at the Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport, from where she had departed 155 days ago.

Rutherford's historic flight broke Shaesta Waiz's five-year-old record. The Afghan American pilot was 30 when she completed the around-the-world solo excursion in 2017. The teenager is also the youngest person to make the epic journey in a microlight plane and the first Belgian to do so.

"With this successful circumnavigation, I am happy not only to break the Guinness World Record of youngest woman flying solo around the world, but also to reduce the gender gap by 11 years between the current youngest male record holder Travis Ludlow, 18 at the time of his record, and the previous female record holder Shaesta Waez, who was 30 when she completed her "Dreams Soar" around-the-world flight." Rutherford wrote on her blog.

Rutherford flew a two-east ultralight airplane(Credit: FlyZolo/Facebook)

Rutherford's epic journey spanning five continents and 52 countries began on August 18, 2021. Her route traversed through the UK, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, USA, Latin America, then back north via Alaska, to Russia, Korea, Indonesia, India, the Middle East, Europe, and then back to Belgium. The young pilot had expected to complete the journey by mid-October 2021 but faced numerous unexpected delays along the way.

They included an unscheduled stop in Redding, California, due to low visibility caused by wildfires and about a month in Nome, Alaska because her visas to Russia expired. She was grounded for another month in Siberia due to the weather and forced to spend two nights at an airport in Indonesia because she lacked the appropriate exit documents.

There were also other challenges. Since Rutherford's airplane was not certified to fly using instruments, she could only maintain visibility by avoiding clouds. As a result, she had to sometimes fly as low as 1,500 feet putting her in the cross-hairs of inclement weather. "In Singapore, I got quite close to a lightning strike," she told NPR. After losing radio control for several hours, Rutherford also had to make an unscheduled stop in Greenland and fly over Siberia in harsh sub-zero temperatures. But despite severe challenges, the determined young pilot never gave up.

Flying is in Rutherford's blood. Her British father flies commercially, while her Belgian mother is a recreational pilot. The young girl began learning how to fly at age 14 and obtained her aviator's license in 2020. Having accomplished her goal to fly solo around Earth, Rutherford now has her sights set even higher. The young girl wants to be an astronaut and explore space next!

The young girl hopes that her accomplishments will encourage more young women to pursue studies and careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) areas She says, "It's an easy thing to say, but just go for it. If you don't try and see how high you can fly, then you'll never know."

Rutherford's journey lasted almost five months due to unexpected delays (Credit: FlyZolo/Facebook)

