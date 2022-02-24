Colorful LEGO Bricks Have Been Washing Ashore English Beaches For 25 Years

A container filled with about 5 million Lego pieces spilled in the ocean in 1997 (Credit: Tracey Williams)

February 13, 2022, marked the 25th anniversary of the Great LEGO Spill — the worst toy-related environmental disasters of all-time. On this fateful day in 1997, the Tokio Express was battered by a massive, 28-foot rogue wave off the United Kingdom's southwestern coast. The force tilted the cargo ship — en route from Rotterdam to New York — by 60 degrees, causing it to drop 62 containers into the sea. One was filled with about 5 million colorful LEGO bricks!

Shortly after the incident, colorful LEGO pieces — many nautical-themed — began washing ashore the beautiful beaches of Cornwall and Devon in South West England. The ship's manifest, which provided a detailed inventory of the 4,756,940 pieces in the container, led to hunts for "elusive" toys such as the green LEGO dragons. With just 514 in the container, they were much harder to find that the 33,427 black versions.

The nautical-themed Lego pieces have been washing ashore for 25 years (Credit: Tracey Williams)

Cornwall resident Tracey Williams was among the thousands that combed the beaches regularly to find the little sea-themed pieces. The environmentalist and writer recalls taking her, then young, children on a treasure hunt in Devon on weekends and returning with buckets of LEGO pieces. Her pursuit of the toys petered off for a few years when she moved inland.

But it reignited in 2010 after Williams moved to Cornwall and stumbled upon some LEGO pieces on her first trip to the beach. Stunned that the iconic toys were still washing up, she wondered where else they had been found. Her Facebook page entitled "Lego Lost at Sea," drew hundreds of responses from people sharing tales and photos of their LEGO discoveries.

Williams' latest book, Adrift: The Curious Tale of the Lego Lost at Sea, chronicles the story " The Great Lego Spill" and its extended effects as well as the hordes of other strange plastic items that float ashore every year.

A 2020 study found that the Lego pieces could take as long as 1,300 years to decompose completely (Credit: Tracey Williams)

"What we're finding now are the pieces that sank as well as the pieces that floated," she says. "It's providing us with an insight into what happens to plastic in the ocean, how far it drifts — both on the surface of the ocean but also along the seabed — and what happens to it as it breaks down."

While no one knows when the LEGO bricks stop washing ashore one thing is for sure — the plastic pieces will be around for centuries. A 2020 study analyzing the structure of the washed-up Lego pieces concluded that the five million pieces could take as long as 1,300 years to degrade completely. And like all plastic products, the iconic toys will never entirely disappear; instead, they break down into tiny "microplastics" that get consumed by marine life and make their way up the food chain to humans, the health risks of which are still unclear.

