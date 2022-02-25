Sweden's Icehotel Celebrates Its 32nd Incarnation

The "Different Natures" suite immerses visitors in nature (Credit: ICEHOTEL)

Hotels often undergo makeovers. However, few can compete with the Icehotel in Jukkasjärvi, Sweden. Carved entirely from "snice' — a mix of snow and ice — the hotel is rebuilt annually, with each iteration more impressive than the previous version. The 32nd Icehotel, open to guests until April 17, 2022, is no exception.

The must-visit Swedish landmark for tourists came about accidentally. In 1989, Icehotel founder Yngve Berquist organized an art show in a 5.5-square-meter (60 square foot) igloo to entice tourists to Jukkasjärvi during the chilly winter months. The exhibition was a runaway success, and all of the area's warm cabins were sold out. When a group approached Berquist about a place to spend the night, he offered them the freezing exhibition hall.

"To my surprise, the guests said yes, so we equipped them with warm sleeping bags and instructed them how to sleep in the cold. The morning after, they were blown away by the experience. Icehotel was born." Berquist recalls.

The Great Gatsby suite is inspired by art-deco American architecture (Credit: ICEHOTEL)

The Icehotel has come a long way since its humble beginnings. Constructed from 1000 tons of ice and 30,000 tons of "since," it covers an area of over 5,500 square meters (59,200 square feet). The planning begins months earlier in March when about 5,000 tons of ice are harvested from the nearby Thorne river and transferred to cold storage. In November about 100 workers and artists descend upon the region to build the incredible hotel and by mid-December, it is open for business!

The 36 rooms, built to include tourists on all budgets, 12 exquisitely crafted art suites. Among the highlights is Different Natures. Crafted with massive ice boulders and carved water shapes, it is designed to provide visitors with an immersive nature experience. The Great Gatsby attempts to recreate the spirit of the art deco architecture popular in America in the 1920s. At the same time, Dickensian Street will take visitors on a nostalgic tour of England in the 19th century, complete with cobbled roads and shops and buildings that existed then.

"To Bed With Chickens" features many ice-sculpted chickens (Credit: ICEHOTEL)

"To Bed with Chickens" was inspired by the artist duo Van De Wetering and Wilfred Stuger's experience with chickens. The couple states, "Since a couple of years we have chickens, and it is so much fun to watch them go to bed. They chat to each other about what happened that day, and they all try to get the best spot to sleep. This inspired us to design a room with chickens."

Regardless of the room, the temperature remains a bone-chilling -5°C (23°F)! That is why guests are advised to snuggle up inside thermal sleeping bags and wear gloves and winter hats all night. Not surprisingly, most spend just a single night at this unique hotel before moving to the conventional and warmer cabins nearby.

Dickensian Street aims to remind visitors of 19th Century England (Credit: ICEHOTEL)

In addition to the unique rooms, the hotel also offers guests fun activities like snowshoeing, moose or snowmobile safaris, dog sledding, and, for those brave enough to suffer through the below-freezing temperatures – overnight wilderness camping! The hotel's single restaurant serves gourmet food, while the drinks are always chilled to perfection in the world-famous ICEBAR!

Those unable to make it to the spectacular hotel before it melts into a giant puddle in April can visit the equally impressive ICEHOTEL 365 that lies adjacent. Also built entirely from "snice," the 20-room hotel remains frozen and open, year-round, thanks to a solar panel array, to keep out the heat during the summer months when the sun never sets.

Resources: Icehotel.com