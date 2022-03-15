Get Ready To Celebrate Holi, India's Festival Of Colors!

Holi will be celebrated on March 18, 2020 (Credit: Steven Gerner/CC-By-SA-2.0/Flickr)

Holi, the joyous festival of colors, is one of India's most anticipated events. Though a predominantly Hindu festival, it transcends all religious barriers and is observed by people of all faiths. The fun holiday, whose date is determined by the Hindu lunar calendar, will be observed on March 18 this year.

While the festivities vary from state to state, they inevitably end with a friendly color "fight." People of all ages take to the streets to douse strangers and friends alike with colored powder and water. After the last speck of color has been thrown, the crowds head home for a quick rinse, a delicious feast, and a much-needed siesta!

Holi is one of India's most popular festivals (Credit: Narender9/ CC BY-SA 3.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

There are numerous myths associated with Holi. One of the most popular folklores attributes it to Hiranyakashipu, the king of demons. According to the legend, the ruler was unhappy about his son Prahlada's devotion to Lord Vishnu. After all attempts to dissuade him failed, the king turned to his sister Holika for help.

The evil goddess, who had a shawl to protect her from fire, asked Prahlada to join her on a burning pyre. But as soon as the young boy stepped into the fire, Holika's protective garment flew from her shoulders and covered the young boy, leaving the demon unprotected from flames. Shortly after, Lord Vishnu appeared and killed the King. The locals celebrated the victory of good over evil with colorful powder, and a fun tradition was born. To this day, many worshippers cleanse the air of evil spirits by igniting a bonfire on the eve of Holi.