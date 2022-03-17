Happy Saint Patrick's Day!

St. Patrick's Day is celebrated annually on March 17 (Credit: Hongreddotbrewhouse/CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons)

It is St. Patrick's Day! This means you can pinch anyone not wearing green, go on extensive searches for lucky, four-leaved clovers, and chase down leprechauns that lead to pots of gold. For those wondering how the death anniversary of an Irish clergyman grew into one of the world's most popular holidays, here is a brief history.

St. Patrick

St. Patrick is one of only three patron saints of Ireland (Credit: Andreas F. Borchert/CC-BY-SA-.0/Wikimedia Commons)

While St. Patrick's Day is now Ireland's biggest holiday, the clergyman it commemorates was not Irish. Maewyn Succat, as he was then called, was born in what is now modern-day England in 387 AD. He was kidnapped and brought to work on Ireland's sheep farms at 16. The teenager escaped a few years later and spent the next 15 years of his life at a monastery in England.

Ordained as a bishop in 432 AD, the now renamed Patricius ("Father of the Citizens") returned to Ireland to convert the country's primarily pagan population to Christianity. The clergyman was not well-known at the time of his death on March 17, 461 AD. He rose to fame over the following centuries after tales of his heroic achievements, which included driving all snakes out of Ireland, began to emerge. By the seventh century, St. Patrick had been elevated to the primary patron saint of Ireland, an honor afforded to only two others — St.Brigid of Kildare and St. Columba.

How green became the color of choice

Though green is now synonymous with the Irish holiday, it was not the original color of choice. When King George III established the Order of St. Patrick in 1783, the followers donned blue. Green was introduced in the 1790s to remind

The origin of the pinching people not wearing green on St. Patrick's Day is hazy. Some attribute it to the green bruise left behind by a fierce pinch. Others credit it to the unfounded belief that wearing green makes one invisible to leprechauns, making it easier to catch the crafty creatures.

Leprechauns and Shamrocks

For many, St.Patrick's Day is all about finding leprechauns — shoemakers of the fairy world that know the location of a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. Irish myths also assert that leprechauns can grant their captors three wishes. However, given the rogue fairies have yet to be sighted, let alone captured, neither belief has been verified.

Wearing three-leaf clovers or shamrocks is St. Patrick's Day tradition. Legend has it that St. Patrick used the leaves as an educational symbol to explain the Holy Trinity — God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit — when trying to convert the Irish to Christianity. Many people also seek out the rare four-leaf clovers believed to represent hope, faith, love, and happiness.

Parades

Most cities and towns host St. Patrick's Day parades. However, few can compare to the one in New York City. The five-hour-long, volunteer-organized extravaganza along Fifth Avenue features over 150,000 participants and attracts more than two million spectators. The parade in Dublin, Ireland, is not as impressive. But the city makes up for it with a week-long St. Patrick's celebration that attracts over a million people.

Food

In the US, the holiday is celebrated with a traditional feast of corned beef and colcannon — potatoes mashed with cabbage and then mixed with onions and butter or cream. The custom is credited to early Irish immigrants who could only afford to eat meat just once a week. Since beef was cheap, it became the protein of choice. But don't expect to see the Irish in Ireland dining on the same fare! They typically indulge in bacon and lamb and would have most likely consumed pork and potatoes or soda bread and hot Irish stew back in the day.

Happy St. Patrick's Day!