Celebrate Women's History Month With These Frontline Female Trailblazers

Women's History Month is celebrated annually in March (Credit: Katie Crampton /WMUK/, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons)

Celebrated every March, Women's History Month honors the often-overlooked contributions of women in history, society, and culture. This year's theme — "Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope"— salutes both the brave frontline workers of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the thousands of women who have provided healing and hope throughout history.

Here are two unsung female healthcare pioneers that have helped make the world a safer place.

Elizabeth Blackwell

Elizabeth Blackwell was the first American woman to become a doctor (Credit: Unknown photographer/Public domain/ Wikimedia Commons)

Elizabeth Blackwell, who made history in 1849 by becoming the first American woman to earn a medical degree, did not even want to be a doctor. She was happy being a teacher — a more "suitable" career for women in the 19th century. She only decided to pursue medicine after a close friend, who was dying of cancer, said her experience would have been better under the care of a female physician.

Not knowing where to begin, Blackwell reached out to a few male doctors she knew. They all thought it was a good idea but impossible to achieve. Medical universities were expensive, and, more importantly, not available to women. Undeterred, the then 25-year-old applied to over 20 medical schools across the US. She was rejected by all except for Geneva Medical College in Western New York State. It was later revealed that the faculty and the all-male student body had voted in favor of Blackwell as a joke. They never expected her to attend, leave alone earn a medical degree,

Blackwell proved them wrong by graduating at the top of her class! Soon after, the young physician moved to Europe for two years to study midwifery. She aspired to be a surgeon, but the dream came to an end after losing sight in one eye. Blackwell returned to New York and, in 1854, opened a dispensary in a single rented room to provide free healthcare to those that could not afford it. A few years later, she, her sister Emily — the third American woman to earn a medical degree — and a physician friend opened the New York Infirmary for Women and Children. The free clinic provided female doctors with much-needed training and experience.

A decade later, the pioneer founded the Women's Medical College of the New York Infirmary — the first four-year all-female medical college. Blackwell returned to London in 1869, where she worked as a professor of gynecology until her retirement. The physician continued to advocate for women in medicine, lecturing, and writing till her death in 1910 at age 89. Every February 3rd (her birthday), female medical personnel across the US celebrate National Women Physicians Day in honor of this amazing trailblazer.

Dr. Kathrin Jansen

Dr. Kathrin Jansen spearheaded Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine development (Credit: Gender-spear.eu)

When Dr. Kathrin Jansen, head of Vaccine Research and Development at Pfizer Inc. heard about the highly contagious COVID-19 outbreak in China, she thought, "This virus could very well get out of control." What the Hungarian-born biochemist did not realize was that she would be the one charged with leading a team of more than 700 researchers to create an effective COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Jansen's fascination with medicine began at a young age. As a child, she was prone to throat infections and coughs. However, her father always came up with the proper treatment to cure her ailment. "You're a small person, and you have this violent cough, and you feel sick as a dog," she recalls. "And then you get this drug. And it makes you feel better."

After earning her Ph.D. in 1984, Jansen worked at Glaxo Institute for Molecular Biology in Geneva for a few years. Upon returning to the US, a friend recommended a job opening at Merck's vaccine division. She had found her calling! Her first challenge was creating a vaccine for the human papillomavirus, which was the cause of cervical cancer in the 1980s. Jansen faced an unrelenting barrage of criticism, both from researchers who thought the vaccine would not work and Merck's finance gurus who believed it was worthless, But she persisted. The Gardasil vaccine, approved in 2006, earns Merck between $15.6–27.7 billion annually!

Soon after, Jansen moved on to the Wyeth, where she helped create a version of the Prevnar 13 vaccine. Considered one of the most complicated vaccines ever made, it protects kids from all 13 strains of pneumococcus. The bacteria are responsible for ailments ranging from ear and sinus infections to pneumonia and bloodstream infections.

Jansen's boss left Wyeth, which was now part of Pfizer, soon after the vaccine was approved, leaving her at the helm of vaccine research. In August 2018, Pfizer partnered with BioNTech to create a new flu vaccine using a new technology: mRNA. This molecule decodes human DNA into the proteins that our bodies are constructed from. When the COVID-19 hit, the companies shifted their focus towards creating a safe, effective vaccine for the highly-infectious and deadly disease — and the rest, as they say, is history!

Happy Women's History Month!