Saharan Dust Storm Casts Eerie Orange Glow Over Parts Of Europe

A massive sandstorm left an eerie orange glow over parts of Europe in mid-March (Credit: Riverford/Facebook)

A massive plume of dust and sand from the Sahara Desert engulfed parts of Europe in mid-March. Storm Celia blew into Spain on March 14, 2022, turning the skies into an eerie rusty orange and covering the ground and vehicles with fine sand particles. The thick dust layer, which lingered for several days, caused officials to issue extremely poor air quality ratings in the capital city of Madrid and across large parts of Spain's southeast coast.

While Spain bore the brunt of the sand storm, its impact was felt across a large swath of the continent — from Portugal to Germany to the United Kingdom. The dust plume turned the pristine white snow in the French Alps, orange, enabling skiers and snowboarders to create colorful lines across the soft powder. Meanwhile, a downpour in Paris, France, and Madrid blanketed roads and cars with blobs of mud. Fortunately, the massive storm was short-lived and a distant memory by the end of the week.

Europe is not the only continent subjected to the "Saharan Air Layer." Each year, during late spring, summer, and early fall, windstorms pick up182 million tons of sand — enough to fill 689,290 semi-trucks — from the Sahara Desert. The sand cloud's ultimate destination depends on the season and wind direction. It can get carried westward over the tropical Atlantic Ocean to the Amazon Rainforest and the Caribbean Sea. When the winds blow in a northerly direction, a high altitude dust layer can be transported to Europe, as was the case this time.

NASA satellites show widespread dust across Spain and France on the morning of Mar. 15, 2022. (Credit: NASA Worldview)

Though the dust storms can be disruptive and cause respiratory issues, they have many benefits. The dry air associated with the Saharan Air Layer can stop storms from gaining strength during the summer hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean. The large amounts of minerals and nutrients in the sand help fuel the local ecosystems in which it lands. They are believed to be an essential source of phosphorus plants in the Amazon rainforest, particularly those growing high up in the Amazon canopy. Some researchers believe the dust storms are also responsible for the beautiful coral reef that encrusts the Bahamas. They assert that the waters around the islands lack the nutrients to create such an oasis.

Resources: Washingtonpost.com, Earthsky.com, CBS12.com, CNN.com