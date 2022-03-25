Powerful Tornado Causes Widespread Damage In New Orleans

A powerful tornado ripped through New Orleans on March 22, 2022 (Credit: Louisiana DODT)

The residents of New Orleans can't seem to catch a break from natural disasters. Just over a year after being battered by Hurricane Ida, the beautiful city has been hit by a powerful tornado. The twister, which boasted a speed of 160 mph, made landfall shortly before 8:00 pm on March 22, 2022.

Since most homes have no basements, residents had to seek other areas to shelter when the dark, ominous clouds began to appear. Some families rode out the storm huddled inside closets, while others spent the harrowing 17 minutes crouched inside their bathrooms.

The tornado caused widespread damage in the suburb of Arabi (Credit: Louisiana DOTD)

The tornado left widespread destruction along its 11.5-mile path. Arabi, a New Orleans suburb —which suffered extensive damage during both Hurricane Katrina (2005) and Hurricane Ida (2021) — was the hardest hit. The tornado downed trees and utility poles, flipped cars and school buses, and ripped off roofs and walls from homes and buildings. Initial estimates indicate that more than 300 buildings and homes have been damaged. Of these, 41 have been completely razed, and 92 have suffered significant or catastrophic damage. Miraculously, few people were injured, and only one is believed to have died.

Arabi residents were initially shell-shocked at the devastation. But as the day wore on, the resilient community regrouped, helping friends and neighbors cut down tree limbs, gather whatever belongings remained, and haul away debris.

The tornado stemmed from the same storm that caused multiple tornadoes in Texas and Mississippi (Credit: TropicalAnalystwx13/CC BY-SA 4.0/ Creativecommons.org)

The National weather service classified the recent twister as an EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, with winds of 160 mph, making it New Orleans's strongest tornado on record. The previous record-holder was an EF3 tornado that struck the city with 150 mph winds in 2017.

The New Orleans tornado is believed to have sprung from the same storm that caused a series of 10 tornadoes that tore through parts of Texas and Mississippi on March 21, 2021. The twisters, which ranged in strength from EF-0 to EF-3, left behind a trail of destruction, injured dozens, and killed at least one person. More than 90,000 homes and businesses were left without power.

