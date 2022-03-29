Smile! It’s Almost April Fools’ Day

Burger King'2018 April Fools' prank had fans hunkering for a chocolate burger (Credit: Burger King)

For pranksters, there is no better holiday than April Fools' Day. Celebrated annually on April 1, it is the only day of the year when fun, harmless hoaxes go unpunished. The mischievous holiday has murky origins. Some believe it started in 1582 when France transitioned from the Julian calendar — which began the year around April 1 — to the currently used Gregorian calendar. Those unaware, or unwilling, to accept the date change was pranked. Others think the holiday started as a cheerful way to mark the start of spring.

Regardless of its origins, April Fools' Day is now widely celebrated worldwide. Even corporations get into the spirit with elaborate pranks that have people fooled for hours, if not days. Here are a few of our past favorites.

V By Velveeta

On March 30, 2021, the makers of the creamy Velveeta cheese revealed they were branching out into the skincare business. V by Velveeta comprised three products — a serum to uncover the skin's natural glow, a hydrating moisturizer, and a night cream to rejuvenate the user's natural complexion. The announcement drew mixed reactions from fans. Some were not sure about plastering their face with bright orange-yellow lotions, while others wondered if they were edible. It was only when the company revealed the product's release date — April 1 — did everyone realize they had been pranked.

Pupbucks By Starbucks

Coffee giant Starbucks is known for delighting dogs with complimentary cups of whipped cream, or Puppuccinos. Hence, the news that the company was opening Pupbucks, a coffee chain just for dogs, got many pooch owners excited. To make the prank more believable, Starbucks released a video of adorable pups rushing to get "lattes" and "cream-cheese-filled bagels." The company event took to Twitter to ask fans to help in "develpuping" the menu. The only catch, of course, was that the announcement was made on April 1, 2019!

SmartBricks By LEGO

Most parents and kids have experienced the pain of stepping on loose LEGO bricks. Hence, the company's announcement of "SmartBricks" — LEGO pieces that automatically scattered away upon sensing motion — was met with a sigh of relief. Unfortunately, the product had been revealed on April 1, 2021!

Happy April Fools' Day!

