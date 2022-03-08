How Pi Day Became America's Biggest Math Holiday

Pi Day is celebrated annually on March 14 (Credit: Geralt/CCO/Flickr)

A holiday associated with a math constant may not seem very exciting. But Pi ("π") Day observed annually in the US on March 14 (3/14) is an exception. That's because the celebrations may start with math activities centered around Pi — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, widely recognized as 3.14. But they inevitably end with a slice or two of delicious pie!

The first Pi Day celebration was organized by Larry Shaw, a technical curator at San Francisco's Exploratorium Museum. On March 14, 1988, he asked colleagues to join him in a parade around the museum's "pi shrine" — a metal disk engraved with the first 100 digits of Pi — and eat fruit pies. The group had such a good time that museum officials turned Pi Day into an annual celebration. Visitors participated in special pi-related activities and ate free, sample-sized savory pies. As news of the fun event spread, schools, libraries, and universities, around the US began their own Pi Day celebrations. In 2009, the US Congress designated March 14, National Pi Day.

Today, Pi Day is celebrated in many creative ways. Every March 14, female television meteorologists try to encourage more girls to consider STEM-related careers by dressing in purple. The movement, known as "Dress for Stem," began seven years ago after an image of hundreds of forecasters wearing the same dress, albeit in different colors, went viral. Its organizer, Julia Leopold, after the fun coincidence went viral, she and her fellow meteorologists decided to wear the famous dress in purple every year on Pi Day as a way to raise awareness of the lack of women in STEM. Even those that do not own the dress can show their support by wearing purple.

March 14, which also happens to be Albert Einstein's birthday, holds a special significance for Princeton, New Jersey. This is where the renowned scientist spent the last two decades of his life. The city celebrates the two special occasions with "an irrational number of events. They include pie-eating, pi-recitation, and Einstein look-alike contests.

Princeton, New Jersey stages an Albert Einstein look-alike contest on Pi Day (Credit: visitprinceton.org)

Many retailers also get into the spirit with Pi Day deals on pies, pizzas, and other goodies. This year, bargain hunters can get a pie from Blaze Pizza, 7-eleven, and Round Table Pizza for just $3.14! Those looking for the sweeter version will be able to obtain a free slice from Coco's bakery.

Though PI Day celebrations are new, the numerical constant has been known to humanity for thousands of years. The Babylonians first used it 4,000 years ago to determine the area of a circle. Their calculation used three times the square of its radius, giving pi a value of 3. The ancient Egyptians came closer to the actual number with 3.165 in 1650 BC Archimedes of Syracuse (287-212 BC) was the first to calculate pi mathematically. The Greek scholar knew that his number, which ranged between 3 1/7 and 3 10/71, was just an approximation. But given that he had got so close to the actual value — 3.14 — without the help of calculators or computers was a true testament to his mathematical genius.

