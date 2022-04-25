Hubble Space Telescope Detects Most Distant Star Ever Seen

"Earendel is the farthest star to be discovered to date (Credit:Credit: NASA/ESA/Brian Welch (JHU)/Dan Coe (STScI)/Alyssa Pagan (STScI)

The Hubble Space Telescope's record of impressive finds continues. On March 30, 2022, scientists announced that the powerful astronomical observatory had detected the light of a star located about 28 billion light-years away — making it the farthest individual star seen to date. The previous record-holder, Icarus, lies at a relatively "close" distance of 14 billion light-years from Earth.

The team, led by Brian Welch, a doctoral student at Johns Hopkins University, has nicknamed the distant star "Earendel," an old English word for “morning star” or “rising light." They estimate it was at least 50 times as massive as our Sun and possibly up to 500 million times as bright. The researchers' calculations indicate that Earendel's light took 12.9 billion years to reach Earth.

The ancient star is believed to have formed within a billion years after the universe's birth in the Big Bang. However, it is not the oldest star ever to be discovered. That honor belongs to “Methuselah,” which is believed to date back an astonishing 14.5 billion years, or about the same age as our universe.

It took Earende's light 12.9 billion years to reach Earth (Credit: NASA/ESA/Brian Welch (JHU)/Dan Coe (STScI)/Peter Laursen (DAWN))

"When the light that we see from Earendel was emitted, the universe was less than a billion years old; only 6% of its current age," explains study co-author Victoria Strait, a post-doctoral scholar at the Cosmic Dawn Center, Copenhagen, "At that time it was 4 billion light-years away from the proto- Milky Way, but during the almost 13 billion years it took the light to reach us, the universe has expanded so that it is now a staggering 28 billion light-years away."

The researchers, who published their findings in the journal Nature on March 30, 2022, think Earendel is just a single star. But it could potentially also be a cluster of stars grouped together. To see if this is the case, they plan to observe the ancient star using the newly-launched James Webb Space Telescope. They also hope it will provide more insights into the distant star.

Earnedel's composition is of particular interest, given that the star was formed before the universe had the heavy elements produced by successive generations of massive stars. If the researchers can confirm that Earendel comprises only primordial hydrogen and helium, it would provide astronomers with the first concrete evidence of the first stars shortly after the big bang.

The mass of galaxies served as a telescope allowing Earnedel to be seen (Credit: nbi.ku.dk)

“Earendel existed so long ago that it may not have had all the same raw materials as the stars around us today,” Welch explained. “Studying Earendel will be a window into an era of the universe that we are unfamiliar with, but that led to everything we do know. It’s like we’ve been reading a really interesting book, but we started with the second chapter, and now we will have a chance to see how it all got started."

"With James Webb, we will be able to confirm that Earendel is indeed just one star, and at the same time quantify which type of star it is,” says Sune Toft, leader of the Cosmic Dawn Center and professor at the Niels Bohr Institute, who also participated in the study. “Webb will even allow us to measure its chemical composition. Potentially, Earendel could be the first known example of the Universe's earliest generation of stars.”

While Welch is thrilled with Earndel's record-breaking status, he suspects it may be short-lived. The researcher says, "With Webb, we may see stars even farther than Earendel, which would be incredibly exciting. We'll go as far back as we can. I would love to see Webb break Earendel's distance record."

Resources: hubblesite.org, Niels Bohr Institute(nbi.ku.dk)