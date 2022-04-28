Can Ants Help Detect Cancer in Humans?

French researchers trained silky ants to "sniff-out" cancerous cells ( Credit: Mathias Krumbholz/- Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0/ Commons.wikimedia.org)

Ants are truly fascinating creatures. The industrious insects can lift up to 50 times their own body weight, morph into rafts to protect themselves from floods, predict earthquakes, and even repair their damaged homes. Now, researchers have found that the amazing insects may even be able to help detect cancer in humans.

For their study, the team led by Sorbonne University in Paris, France, turned to the Formica fusca or silky ants, found throughout Europe, They began by exposing individual ants to two tubes — one empty and the other containing a solution with cancerous cells. When the insects went toward the latter tube they were rewarded with a sugar solution. It took the clever creatures just 30 minutes to associate the diseased cells' distinct odor with the treat.

The scientists tested the insects' cancer-detecting prowess by removing the sugar solution. They found that the ants continued to gravitate towards the tube about nine times before realizing it was gone. This proved they had memorized the cancer smell.

The design of the researchers’ testing apparatus. (Credit: Piqueret et al., iScience, 2022))

The team then tested to see if the insects could differentiate between different kinds of cancer. They trained two groups of ants to associate the sugar solution to the unique smells of two kinds of breast cancer. Once again, the insects chose the smell they had been prepared for, long after the sugary solution had been removed.

The researchers, who published their findings in the journal Cell.com on February 22, 2022, next hope to determine if the insects can detect the presence of cancer when the diseased cells are not isolated from normal cells.

Dr. Piqueret explains, "The human body is not composed of a single cell type but of a myriad. We now need to assess the feasibility of using ants for cancer detection by comparing a whole organism with cancer and a whole organism without cancer. Once this will be done, we could test the abilities of ants with a human body as a source of odor."

The ants were trained to associate the cancer odor with a sugary treat (Credit: Piqueret et al., iScience, 2022))

They also plan to investigate if the insects can be taught to sniff out cancer from other body fluids— such as sweat, urine, or saliva. If successful, the insects could provide a feasible alternative to bio-detection dogs not just for cancer, but other diseases as well.

"Ants are equivalent to dogs… in terms of detection abilities,” the researchers wrote. “In some respects, ants surpass dogs because they need an extremely shorter training time (30 minutes compared to 6-12 months for a dog) and a reduced cost of training and maintenance.”

