Stan, The World's Most Expensive T. Rex Fossil, Has A New Home

Stan, the R-rex will be on display in Abu Dhabi's new natural history museum (Credit: multivu.com)

In 2020, Stan, one of the world's largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus Rex (T. rex) skeletons, was auctioned for a record $27.5 million ($31.8 million with fees and costs). The precious fossil, bought by an anonymous private buyer, led many paleontologists to fret that the T-rex was lost to science forever. As it turns out, they had nothing to worry about.

On March 23, 2022, the officials of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, revealed that the 9-foot-long (11.7-meter-long) T. rex will be a star attraction in their new museum of natural history scheduled to open in 2025.

"Now that 'Stan' has a new home at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, this 67 million-year-old dinosaur will be in the care of expert scientists and will continue to contribute to education and research and inspire future explorers," the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism said in a news release.

Named after Stan Sacrison, an amateur paleontologist who stumbled upon the remains in 1987, was initially identified as a Triceratops dinosaur. The ferocious predator lay undisturbed until 1992 when paleontologists from the Black Hills Institute for Geological Research (BHI) recognized the fossils' true origin and decided to excavate further. It took more than 30,000 hours of labor to unearth and restore the T. rex to its full glory.

However, the effort was well worth it. Stan's 188 bones represent about 70 percent of the total skeleton, while its almost complete and perfectly-preserved skull is the best T. rex skull ever discovered. Researchers believe that the fierce predator lived in the humid, semi-tropical region of an island continent identified as Laramidia — an area known today as the Badlands — during the Cretaceous period. He would have weighed between 7 to 8 tons or about twice as much as the modern-day African elephant. While the cause of his demise could not be determined, the researchers estimate that the T-rex was about 20 when he died.

The seven billion-year-old Murchison Meteorite fragment is about 2.5 billion years older than Earth and the Solar System.

T-rex will not be the only famous artifact to call the Abu Dhabi museum home. The officials revealed that the natural museum would also be home to the Murchison Meteorite specimen, which crash-landed in Australia more than 40 years ago. The ancient space rock, which dates back 7 billion years — 2.5 billion years before the formation of Earth and the solar system — has provided scientists with invaluable insights into the early solar system and the building blocks of life.

Resources: CNN.com, NationalGeographic.com, Abu Dhabi Dept of culture and tourism