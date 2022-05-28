Making Sense Of The Tragic School Shooting In Uvalde, Texas

A makeshift memorial for the victims outside Robb Elementary School (Credit: VOA,/Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Americans are mourning the loss of innocent lives in yet another school shooting. On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, a gunman took the lives of nineteen children and two teachers and wounded seventeen others at the Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde, Texas. The tragic incident is the second deadliest school shooting in US history, behind the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting when twenty first-graders and six staff members were killed. It marks the seventh-deadliest shooting in the country since the Columbine High School massacre in 1999.

"Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde," Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement. "Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss, and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering."

The chain of events leading up to the massacre began at about 11: 28 am, when 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos crashed his truck into a ditch near Robb Elementary school. Witnesses initially assumed it was an accident and rushed to help. But that changed when the teenager, donned in tactical gear, stepped out of the vehicle and began firing shots with his assault rifle. Ramos then hopped over the fence and entered the school through an unlocked back door. Soon after, he barricaded himself inside fourth-grade classrooms 111 and 112, which are connected by a bathroom.

Despite receiving several calls from students in the classroom, it took the police over an hour to breach the door and kill the teenager. The authorities later said that the incident commander believed they needed more equipment and personnel to tackle Ramos. They also had a false sense of comfort that the kids were not at risk.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects to the Robb Elementary School victims (Credit: President Biden/ Public domain/ Wikimedia Commons)

In the hours following the shooting, it was revealed that Ramos had legally bought the weapon and ammunition a few days after turning 18 on May 16. Nobody knows why Ramos — who had no criminal record or documented history of mental illness — did this terrible deed. However, those familiar with the teenager said he had been in a downward spiral over the past few years. The 18-year-old, who attended the city's high school, had been bullied for his speech and attire since a young age. He had no chance of graduating with his senior class and also suffered from a miserable home life.

The tragedy has touched almost everyone in Uvalde's close-knit community of about 15,000 residents. It has also once again begun the debate of the need for stricter gun laws in the US. Hopefully, lawmakers will take the necessary measures to help prevent such incidents from happening again.

