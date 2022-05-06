Meet The New Millipede Species Named After Taylor Swift

A newly-found millipede species was named Nannaria swiftae, in honor of Taylor Swift (Credit: Derek Hennen et..all

Taylor Swift has received numerous music awards and even an Emmy. Now, the popular American singer-songwriter can add an unusual achievement to her growing list of accolades — a new millipede species named after her. The Nannaria swiftae, it is one of 17 new twisted-claw millipede species recently identified by Dr. Derek Hennen and his team at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.

I'm a big fan of her music, so I wanted to show my appreciation by naming this new species from Tennessee after her. A high honor!" Hennen tweeted.

The discovery was part of an extensive research project to sequence the DNA of species in the Nannaria genus. The millipedes, commonly known as twisted-claw millipedes due to their warped and flat front claws, were among 1,835 millipede specimens found during the multi-year search across 13 states in the biodiverse Appalachian Mountain region. While some of the newly-revealed species had been previously collected, they remained unidentified until the recent study, published in the journal Zoo Keys on April 15, 2022.

The team collected and analyzed 1,835 millipede specimens for their study (Credit: Derek Hennen et..all)

The N. Swiftae has reddish-orange spots and a chestnut brown body and distinguishing bumps on its legs. Hennen said the "beautiful" creepy crawly belongs to a group called cherry millipedes that release a chemical defense against predators that smell like cherries or almonds. "It's a potent defense against predators, but is harmless to humans," he added.

Since the millipede species was found only in Tennessee — where Swift began her career as a country singer — naming it after the artist made perfect sense. "For a scientist, naming a species after someone is intended to be an honor, so I hope she views it positively." Hennan said.

The scientist gave a similar honor to his wife Marian by naming another species N. marianae. The rest of the new species were named after the plants or the area s near where the specimens had been found.

Hennan named another new species after his his wife Marian (Credit: Hennen et..all)

While they may appear creepy to some, millipedes are essential for the ecosystem. They consume decomposing plant matter and enrich the soil. The burrowers, who spend most of their lives underground, are harmless creatures that do not bite or hurt larger animals. When severely threatened they secret toxins from their body to deter but not kill potential predator

Swift is not the first celebrity to have an animal species named after her. In 2020, a new venomous snake species found in the Gulf of Guinea was named Atheris hetfieldi, in honor of rock band Metallica's lead vocalist James Hetfield. Earlier that year, flamboyant American music performer Lady Gaga received a similar honor in the form of a new treehopper insect species dubbed Kakaia gaga,

